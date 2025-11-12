World

Thailand hands over She Zhijiang to China amid major scam crackdown

She Zhijiang has been wanted in China since 2014 for allegedly running gambling rings

  • By Hania Jamil
  • |
Thailand hands over She Zhijiang to China amid major scam crackdown
Thailand hands over She Zhijiang to China amid major scam crackdown

She Zhijiang, a Chinese national accused of building an illegal gambling empire in South East Asia, is being extradited to China.

The scam city boss had been detained in Thailand since 2022 after the Thai police arrested him acting on a Chinese request to Interpol.

China accused Zhijiang of running illegal online gambling rings, and after Thai court decision this week, he arrived at a Bangkok airport on Wednesday, November 12, joined by two security officials.

His extradition came ahead of a landmark visit by Thailand's king to Beijing, the first state visit to China by a reigning Thai monarch and a sign of deepening ties.

She Zhijiang is one of the biggest names linked to the vast cyberscam hubs in South East Asia, which have trapped thousands of Chinese nationals and sparked a crackdown from Beijing.

One of his most notorious projects is Myanmar's Shwe Kokko city, near the Thai border.

It's portrayed in promotional videos as a resort city for Chinese tourists, but its glitzy buildings are allegedly home to fraud, money laundering and human trafficking.

She Zhijiang and his company Yatai is sanctioned by the UK and the US for his links to rights abuses in the scam farms in their development.

Speaking to the BBC from prison earlier this year, She Zhijiang maintained that his company would "never accept telecom fraud and scams" - though he also noted admitted that scammers were likely to enter Shwe Kokko since the city was "completely open to anyone".

Who is She Zhijiang?

Born in a poor village in Hunan province in China in 1982, She Zhijiang left school at 14 and learned computer coding.

He appears to have moved to the Philippines in his early 20s and into online gambling, which is illegal in China. In 2014 a Chinese court convicted him of running an illegal lottery.

But over the years he expanded his gambling business to Cambodia and other countries in the region.

Accoding to the US Treasury, he also holds Cambodian and Myanmar citizenship.

The UN estimates that hundreds of thousands of people are trapped in scam centres concentrated in South East Asia. They are often lured there by fake job offers and held against their will, forced to defraud others online or face brutal punishment.

With many of them being Chinese nations, Beijing has taken a great interest in the case and has ramped up crackdowns on similar scam operations.

In recent months, China has sentenced multiple members of Chinese "mafia" families to death.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg enters New York’s 12th‑district House race

JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg enters New York’s 12th‑district House race
Kennedy grandson Jack Schlossberg enters crowded race to replace Rep. Jerry Nadler

Trump makes first public comments on BBC‑edited speech after legal threat

Trump makes first public comments on BBC‑edited speech after legal threat
US President Trump vows ‘obligation’ to sue ‘very dishonest’ BBC over its edited January 6 speech

Pope Leo XIV to host star studded Hollywood gathering at Vatican

Pope Leo XIV to host star studded Hollywood gathering at Vatican
Pope Leo invites Cate Blanchett, Chris Pine, Dave Franco and dozens of Hollywood stars for a Jubilee Year event

Indigenous protesters breach COP30 venue in Belém, clash with UN security

Indigenous protesters breach COP30 venue in Belém, clash with UN security
Dozens of protesters storm the COP30 venue in Brazil, sparking tussles with guards

Herefordshire bin lorry crash leaves one dead, two injured

Herefordshire bin lorry crash leaves one dead, two injured
A man died and two people were injured when a bin lorry crashed into the front of a building

DDR world record achieved by gamer after 144 hour dance marathon

DDR world record achieved by gamer after 144 hour dance marathon
DDR is a Japanese video game first released in arcades in 1998

China bridge collapse halts major highway linking central China to Tibet

China bridge collapse halts major highway linking central China to Tibet
A 758-metre-long bridge has partially collapsed in southwestern China

Jilly Cooper cause of death confirmed following her sudden passing

Jilly Cooper cause of death confirmed following her sudden passing
Jilly Cooper was an English author and journalist, best known for her long-running Rutshire Chronicles series

UK government plan to end animal testing in labs using human alternatives

UK government plan to end animal testing in labs using human alternatives
The UK government has launched a £75 million plan to reduce animal testing

Tim Davie predicts BBC will thrive despite Trump’s $1 billion legal warning

Tim Davie predicts BBC will thrive despite Trump’s $1 billion legal warning
BBC Chief Tim Davie stepped down after backlash over Trump’s January 6 speech edit

UK MPs urge Sea Life London to free its basement‑kept gentoo penguins

UK MPs urge Sea Life London to free its basement‑kept gentoo penguins
London aquarium faces pressure from MPs to free 15 penguins housed in a basement facility

E. Jean Carroll case: Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn sexual‑abuse verdict

E. Jean Carroll case: Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn sexual‑abuse verdict
Writer E. Jean Carroll has won trial over mid‑1990s sexual assault claim against Trump