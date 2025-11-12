JFK’s grandson Jack Schlossberg enters New York’s 12th‑district House race

World

John F Kennedy’s grandson Jack Schlossberg has entered into the race for the New York’s 12th‑district House race.

According to The Guardian, Schlossberg on Tuesday, November 11, announced that he will also run for the US House seat in New York next year, becoming JFK’s first direct descendent and latest member of his family to run for elected office.

Schlossberg said in a campaign video posted on social media late on Tuesday, “It’s a crisis at every level, a cost-of-living crisis sponsored by the big, beautiful bill, historic cuts to social programs working families rely on health care, education, childcare, a corruption crisis.”

Criticizing US President Donald he added, “He’s picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office, it’s cronyism, not capitalism and a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government, he’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics.”

Schlossberg is running to replace the retiring Rep. Jerry Nadler, who represents New York’s 12th Congressional District.

Without directly mentioning his famous lineage, Schlossberg describes himself as having been “born and raised” in the district, which stretches from Union Square up through Midtown and then to the Upper West and Upper East sides.

