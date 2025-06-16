World

US largest deportation program in history: Trump directs ICE to expand efforts

Donald Trump orders ICE to crack down on undocumented migrants in large Democratic-run cities

Donald Trump orders ICE to crack down on undocumented migrants in large Democratic-run cities

US President Donald Trump has ordered an expansion of the detention and deportation of migrants across the country as protests against his policies continue.

According to BBC, in a post on Truth Social, Trump called on federal agencies to "do all in their power" to deliver "the single largest mass deportation programme in history", naming Los Angeles, Chicago and New York as specific targets.

These cities are among the many where large-scale protests have broken out against raids on undocumented migrants since 6 June.

Trump has faced legal challenges and criticism for his response to the protests - particularly his deployment of the military to quell the demonstrations.

Trump said he had directed the "entire administration to put every resource possible behind this effort".

He also promised to prevent "anyone who undermines the domestic tranquility of the United States" from entering the country.

Addressing various federal offices including the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice), he wrote "you have my unwavering support. Now go, get the job done!"

The post came a day after a new wave of protests against Trump's policies across the country.

On Saturday, the "No Kings" movement demonstrated in cities stretching from Los Angeles to New York. Those demonstrations also coincided with a military parade in Washington DC to mark 250 years of the US army, which was held on the president's 79th birthday.

One person died in a shooting at a No Kings march in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Trump also ordered immigration authorities to focus their efforts on sanctuary cities which during the protests have become a source of tension between federal and state lawmakers.

Officials in these places have defended their legal rights to protect undocumented migrants.

