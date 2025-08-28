Home / World

Ford recalls several vehicles in US, Canada over brake fluid leak

Owners can bring their cars to a nearby Ford or Lincoln dealer to have their repair completed at no cost

Ford Motor is recalling vehicles in the US and Canada due to a brake fluid leak.

The company on Thursday, August 28 announced that it is recalling 52,547 vehicles in Canada and nearly 500,000 in the US.

According to a report by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), a damaged hose in the brake system could cause fluid to leak, making the car take longer to stop and raising the risk of a crash at the same time.

Meanwhile, Ford said there have been no reports of accidents or any injuries caused by this issue.

The recall affects Ford Edge SUVs from model years 2015 to 2018 and Lincoln MKX mid-size luxury vehicles from 2016 to 1018.

NHTSA estimated that around 1% of the recalled vehicles actually have that defect.

The company said it is creating a solution for the defect and will mail vehicle owners when it's ready.

While, reports further revealed that owners can bring their cars to a nearby Ford or Lincoln dealer to have their repair completed at no cost.

In addition to this, Ford is also recalling over 213,000 vehicles for defective tail lights and 100,900 vehicles due to a a risk that the airbag could tear when it deploys.

