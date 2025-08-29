Families of 2 children killed in Minneapolis church shooting identify them

Families of an eight-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl killed in a mass shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis have finally been identified as Fletcher Merkel and Harper Moyski.
On Wednesday, the mass shooting also injured 14 children when the attacker, 23-year-old former student Robin Westman, opened fire into the church during mass before killing themself.
Fletcher’s father, Jesse Merkel, urged with a heavy heart to remember his beloved son as a loving boy who enjoyed family, friends, and participating in different exciting activities.
Harper’s parents remembered her as a “bright, joyful” child who loved helping everyone and expressed heartbreak for her younger sister.
Both families of the deceased ones tearfully urged taking strict action against the mental health crisis and gun violence.
Moreover, the families have expressed gratitude for the outpouring of immense love, prayers, and support during this challenging time.
According to the authorities, the locked church doors prevent a massive tragedy.
Investigators announced that Westman harbored a disturbing fascination with mass shooters, whose hearts were full of hatred towards several groups, and a pathological attachment with taking innocent lives.