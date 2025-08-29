Fighter jet crashes in Poland during airshow rehearsal, pilot dies

A Polish Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed during a rehearsal for an airshow in Radom, central Poland.
Local reports stated that the jet crashed on runway around 17:30 GMT, causing damage to the runway.
According to the army's announcement, the pilot of the jet died.
Videos from the Polish media showed the F-16 doing a barrel roll stunt when it crashed in flames on the runway.
Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, after discussing the situation with the Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Major General Adam Rzeczkowsk, visited the site of the crash.
After arriving at the crash scene, defence minister wrote on X, "A Polish Army pilot died in the crash of an F-16 aircraft -an officer who always served his country with dedication and great courage. I pay tribute to his memory," as per Reuters.
Meanwhile, the General Command of the Armed Forces said the crashed jet belonged to the 31st Tactical Air Base near Poznan and that no people nearby were injured in the incident.
"Rescue operations were immediately initiated at the scene," it said in a statement.
The incident led to the cancellation of the Radom Airshow that was planned for the weekend.