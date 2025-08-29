Home / World

Kamala Harris loses Secret Service protection after Trump’s order

Kamala Harris is preparing to launch a promotional tour for her memoir titled '107 Days'

US President Donald Trump has revoked Secret Service protection for former vice president Kamala Harris on Friday, August 29.

As per multiple reports, Harris' Secret Service protection, which normally lasts six months for former vice presidents was extended to a full year until January 2026 by then-President Joe Biden before he left the office earlier this year.

Harris, who was defeated by Trump in the 2024 presidential election but has not closed the door on running for president again in 2028.

Kirsten Allen, a senior adviser to Harris, said in response to the move, "The vice president is grateful to the United States Secret Service for their professionalism, dedication, and unwavering commitment to safety."

Earlier in March, Trump also stopped providing Secret Service protection for Biden's children including Hunter and Ashley Biden.

Beside this, Trump has also ended federal security protection for others, including former national security adviser John Bolton.

On the other hand, Harris is now preparing to launch a promotional tour for her memoir titled 107 Days soon which recounts her unsuccessful presidential campaign.

She had been the Democratic nominee for 107 days after Joe Biden withdrew from the race following a poor debate against Trump.

