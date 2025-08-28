Susan Monarez, CDC director fired amid clash over vaccine orders

The White House removed Susan Monarez from her position as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director on Wednesday, August 28.
This decision came just hours after she refused to step down when pressured to change vaccine policy.
Several reports revealed that Susan who had only been in the position for a month, refused to approve what she describe as "unscientific and reckless" orders.
She also accused Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of misusing public health for political purposes.
BBC revealed that one of her lawyers said that Susan is still in her role even though the White House had clearly announced that she had been fired.
The White House statement announcing the termination of her post said, "As her attorney’s statement makes abundantly clear, Susan Monarez is not aligned with the President’s agenda of Making America Healthy Again."
It added, "Since Susan Monarez refused to resign despite informing HHS leadership of her intent to do so, the White House has terminated Monarez from her position with the CDC."
Later, the Department of Health and Human Services, led by Kennedy publicly announced on social media platform X that Susan was no longer the director of the agency and “We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people."
On the other hand, at least four senior officials resigned from their positions with some expressing frustration over vaccine policies and the leadership of Kennedy.