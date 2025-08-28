Home / World

Susan Monarez, CDC director fired amid clash over vaccine orders

Susan Monarez accused Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of misusing public health for political purposes

Susan Monarez, CDC director fired amid clash over vaccine orders
Susan Monarez, CDC director fired amid clash over vaccine orders

The White House removed Susan Monarez from her position as the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director on Wednesday, August 28.

This decision came just hours after she refused to step down when pressured to change vaccine policy.

Several reports revealed that Susan who had only been in the position for a month, refused to approve what she describe as "unscientific and reckless" orders.

She also accused Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of misusing public health for political purposes.

BBC revealed that one of her lawyers said that Susan is still in her role even though the White House had clearly announced that she had been fired.

The White House statement announcing the termination of her post said, "As her attorney’s statement makes abundantly clear, Susan Monarez is not aligned with the President’s agenda of Making America Healthy Again."

It added, "Since Susan Monarez refused to resign despite informing HHS leadership of her intent to do so, the White House has terminated Monarez from her position with the CDC."

Later, the Department of Health and Human Services, led by Kennedy publicly announced on social media platform X that Susan was no longer the director of the agency and “We thank her for her dedicated service to the American people."

On the other hand, at least four senior officials resigned from their positions with some expressing frustration over vaccine policies and the leadership of Kennedy.

You Might Like:

Keir Starmer swaps another top adviser amid No.10 turmoil

Keir Starmer swaps another top adviser amid No.10 turmoil
The senior civil servant who leads the prime minister's team at No.10 is being replaced after just ten months in the job

Japanese town plans to take bold step to limit smartphone use

Japanese town plans to take bold step to limit smartphone use
Japanese town proposes 2-hour daily smartphone usage limit for residents

Conjoined twins Abby, Brittany Hensel's inspirational journey of resilience

Conjoined twins Abby, Brittany Hensel's inspirational journey of resilience
Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel spotted running hometown errands with family dog

Zelenskyy calls for ‘tough sanctions’ on Russia after deadly aerial attack

Zelenskyy calls for ‘tough sanctions’ on Russia after deadly aerial attack
Russian ‘massive’ bombardment kills eight, including children, in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

Nazi-looted artwork vanishes in Argentina, police launch investigation

Nazi-looted artwork vanishes in Argentina, police launch investigation
Nazi-looted masterpiece 'Portrait of a Lady' disappears from Mar del Plata property

Kim Jong Un, Putin to attend China's WWII Victory Day military parade

Kim Jong Un, Putin to attend China's WWII Victory Day military parade
China to mark 80th anniversary of WWII victory with grand military parade in Beijing

Pop culture, botanical-themed bricks help Lego hit record revenue

Pop culture, botanical-themed bricks help Lego hit record revenue
Lego has marked record revenue in the first half of 2025 due to flower and cars bricks, and brand deals

Barron Trump makes major business moves during his summer break

Barron Trump makes major business moves during his summer break
The President Donald Trump youngest son is studying business in New York University

Susan Monarez dismissed as CDC director just weeks after promotion

Susan Monarez dismissed as CDC director just weeks after promotion
The health scientist is being ousted by the agency following the shooting incident at CDC headquarter

US professor cancels class to ‘process’ Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement

US professor cancels class to ‘process’ Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of dating

Annunciation Catholic School ‘horrific’ shooting kills two, injures 17

Annunciation Catholic School ‘horrific’ shooting kills two, injures 17
Annunciation Church shooting gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

Ocean acidification threatens sharks’ sharpest weapons, study warns

Ocean acidification threatens sharks’ sharpest weapons, study warns
Sharks may lose their bite due to climate change-triggered ocean acidification