Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Thailand’s PM sacked after controversial leaked call

Thailand's youngest prime minister, Paetongtarn Shinawatra has been sacked by the country's Constitutional Court.

The decision came after a leaked phone call with a senior Cambodian politician caused public outrage.

The court ruled Paetongtarn, who had been in power for only one year broke ethical rules during a leaked June phone call, where she appeared overly submissive to Cambodia's former leader Hun Sen while the two countries were nearly in armed conflict.

As per multiple reports, Shinawatra also criticized a Thai army commander which is considered very sensitive in Thailand due to the military's strong influence.

Shinawatra, who was suspended from her position in July apologized for the phone call and said her intention was to prevent a war.

She is now the sixth Thai prime minister from, or supported by, the wealthy Shinawatra family to be removed from power by either the military or the courts.

The focus is now on who will replace Shinwatra as prime minister and her influential father, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra is expected to be heavily involved in efforts to keep the ruling Pheu Thai party in power.

Until then, Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai and the current cabinet will temporarily manage the government until parliament elects a new prime minister.

Also, there is no set deadline for when this election must happen.

