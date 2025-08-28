Home / World

UK weather: Summer’s end brings heavy rain and flood risk

UK could see hottest summer on record in 2025

UK weather: Summer’s end brings heavy rain and flood risk
UK weather: Summer’s end brings heavy rain and flood risk

Heavy rains and flooding are expected across south-east England from Thursday, August 28.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather alert which will start at 10:00 pm BST and ends at noon on Friday, August 29.

These warnings applies to Kent, Sussex and Surrey that could disrupt transport and damage infrastructure.

The statement added, "Whilst not everywhere will see the heavy showers or rain, where they do occur 10-20 mm of rain in less than an hour is possible," as per BBC.

"50-70 mm of rain is possible in a few hours where heavy showers become more prolonged, this most likely near coasts," it added.

The Met Office further noted that the bus and train services will probably be delayed and roads may be slower due to water and flooding.

This heavy rain warning comes at the end of summer that has experienced four heatwaves across many parts of Britain.

The Met Office has recently suggests that the UK has probably had its hottest summer on record.

While, new records of temperatures were set on this August bank holiday Monday with Hawarden reaching 29.1C and Gogerddan 28.1C, breaking the previous record of 26.5C from 1991.

Beside this, the summer's highest temperature was 35.8C recorded in Faversham, Kent on July 1.

You Might Like:

Susan Monarez, CDC director fired amid clash over vaccine orders

Susan Monarez, CDC director fired amid clash over vaccine orders
Susan Monarez accused Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. of misusing public health for political purposes

Keir Starmer swaps another top adviser amid No.10 turmoil

Keir Starmer swaps another top adviser amid No.10 turmoil
The senior civil servant who leads the prime minister's team at No.10 is being replaced after just ten months in the job

Japanese town plans to take bold step to limit smartphone use

Japanese town plans to take bold step to limit smartphone use
Japanese town proposes 2-hour daily smartphone usage limit for residents

Conjoined twins Abby, Brittany Hensel's inspirational journey of resilience

Conjoined twins Abby, Brittany Hensel's inspirational journey of resilience
Abby Hensel and Brittany Hensel spotted running hometown errands with family dog

Zelenskyy calls for ‘tough sanctions’ on Russia after deadly aerial attack

Zelenskyy calls for ‘tough sanctions’ on Russia after deadly aerial attack
Russian ‘massive’ bombardment kills eight, including children, in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv

Nazi-looted artwork vanishes in Argentina, police launch investigation

Nazi-looted artwork vanishes in Argentina, police launch investigation
Nazi-looted masterpiece 'Portrait of a Lady' disappears from Mar del Plata property

Kim Jong Un, Putin to attend China's WWII Victory Day military parade

Kim Jong Un, Putin to attend China's WWII Victory Day military parade
China to mark 80th anniversary of WWII victory with grand military parade in Beijing

Pop culture, botanical-themed bricks help Lego hit record revenue

Pop culture, botanical-themed bricks help Lego hit record revenue
Lego has marked record revenue in the first half of 2025 due to flower and cars bricks, and brand deals

Barron Trump makes major business moves during his summer break

Barron Trump makes major business moves during his summer break
The President Donald Trump youngest son is studying business in New York University

Susan Monarez dismissed as CDC director just weeks after promotion

Susan Monarez dismissed as CDC director just weeks after promotion
The health scientist is being ousted by the agency following the shooting incident at CDC headquarter

US professor cancels class to ‘process’ Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement

US professor cancels class to ‘process’ Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of dating

Annunciation Catholic School ‘horrific’ shooting kills two, injures 17

Annunciation Catholic School ‘horrific’ shooting kills two, injures 17
Annunciation Church shooting gunman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound