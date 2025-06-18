LeBron James unveils new venture amid retirement speculations

LeBron James caused a huge frenzy among fans after sharing a vague social media post hinting at a possible retirement.
The video showed him in front of a podium as a reporter asked, "Are the retirement rumours true?" before it was abruptly cut off.
However, on Tuesday morning, June 17, James cleared the air and confirmed that he will be returning for his 23rd NBA season.
The four-time NBA champion helped the Los Angeles Lakers to the first round with a matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which they eventually lost 4-1.
During an interview with AP, James also addressed the knee injury he suffered in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against Minnesota.
He revealed that he had sprained a ligament but is now feeling much better.
LeBron James at Fanatics Fest
While preparing for the new NBA season, James will be participating at Fanatics Fest on June 21.
He'll be hosting a live show of his Mind the Game podcast with Steve Nash and will also be working with his own The Shop, with several other sporting world legends including Tom Brady.
Along with that, LeBron James will be handing over the Team USA reins to the younger generation after deciding to not return for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
Notably, James helped Team USA turn things around in the Olympics by winning three gold medals after a disappointing 2004.