US military releases never-before-seen footage of flying saucer-shaped UFO: Watch

US military personnel captured an eerie flying saucer UFO in incredible new footage that has just been released to the public.
According to Mail Online, investigative journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp say the video was recorded by government personnel over the Afghan-Pakistan border in November 2020. They released it to the public on Tuesday.
It shows a massive disc weaving in and out of cloud cover. The Department of Defense labeled the disc a UAP, unidentified anomalous phenomena, and it looks markedly different to other 'tic-tac'-shaped UFOs seen in recent military footage.
The raw thermal imagery, along with two additional enhanced clips produced by the U.S. government, show the unidentified craft abruptly changing direction - all without any visible signs of propulsion.
'This is the first time in history that military filmed footage of a disc-shaped UAP, designated as such by the military, has been captured on camera and released to the public,' Corbell told DailyMail.com. 'It has implications that are huge.'
The object was spotted during a reconnaissance mission by a high-altitude Air Force platform.
As per the internal government slides Corbell and Knapp have seen, the UAP was described as 'navigating through clouds' and characterized as a 'disc'.
The military's own internal enhancements, now made public, further underline the object's unusual heat signature, or lack thereof.