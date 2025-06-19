US military releases never-before-seen footage of flying saucer-shaped UFO: Watch

US military captures stunning footage of unidentified flying UFO over the Afghan-Pakistan border

  • by Web Desk
  • |


US military personnel captured an eerie flying saucer UFO in incredible new footage that has just been released to the public.

According to Mail Online, investigative journalists Jeremy Corbell and George Knapp say the video was recorded by government personnel over the Afghan-Pakistan border in November 2020. They released it to the public on Tuesday.

It shows a massive disc weaving in and out of cloud cover. The Department of Defense labeled the disc a UAP, unidentified anomalous phenomena, and it looks markedly different to other 'tic-tac'-shaped UFOs seen in recent military footage.

The raw thermal imagery, along with two additional enhanced clips produced by the U.S. government, show the unidentified craft abruptly changing direction - all without any visible signs of propulsion.

'This is the first time in history that military filmed footage of a disc-shaped UAP, designated as such by the military, has been captured on camera and released to the public,' Corbell told DailyMail.com. 'It has implications that are huge.'

The object was spotted during a reconnaissance mission by a high-altitude Air Force platform.

As per the internal government slides Corbell and Knapp have seen, the UAP was described as 'navigating through clouds' and characterized as a 'disc'.

The military's own internal enhancements, now made public, further underline the object's unusual heat signature, or lack thereof.

Read more : World
Air pollution to claim thousands of lives in 2025, report warns
Air pollution to claim thousands of lives in 2025, report warns
Doctors predicts around 30,000 deaths in the UK in 2025 due to air pollution
British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning
British woman dies of rabies after stray puppy scratch, family issues warning
UK woman's rabies death after minor scratch from stray puppy sparks safety warning
Canada flags India for foreign interference despite diplomatic progress
Canada flags India for foreign interference despite diplomatic progress
Mark Carney and Narendra Modi agreed to reinstate top diplomats as they met at the G7 Summit
US Steel sale to Nippon Steel finalizes with unusual power granted to Trump
US Steel sale to Nippon Steel finalizes with unusual power granted to Trump
Nippon to emerge as world's biggest steelmaker after $14.9bn deal with US Steel
UK advances reproductive rights: Decriminalize abortion while US cracks down
UK advances reproductive rights: Decriminalize abortion while US cracks down
From decriminalising abortion to stricter rules, UK and US take different paths on reproductive rights
80-year-old driver's wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps
80-year-old driver's wild ride in Rome: Mercedes stuck on Spanish Steps
Elderly man drove a Mercedes-Benz A Class down the landmark Spanish Steps in Rome
Austria to tighten gun laws after deadly school shooting
Austria to tighten gun laws after deadly school shooting
Austria mourned last week after a devastating school shooting in Graz killed 10 people
Chocolate prices see huge increase in UK amid inflation
Chocolate prices see huge increase in UK amid inflation
UK inflation hit chocolate costs as food prices see constant rise
Female baboons long lives secret linked with close bond with fathers
Female baboons long lives secret linked with close bond with fathers
A new study on female baboons has highlighted the importance of father-daughter bond in the female primates
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
World's best airline 2025: Qatar Airways crowned for the ninth time
Qatar Airways has been named the World Best Airline for 2025 by Skytrax's World Airline Awards
US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery
US history's 'largest jewellery heist': Seven men indicted for robbery
Seven California men followed and robbed a jewellery truck ahead of Brinks' show in Pasadena three years ago
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Alan Turing’s nearly-shredded handwritten document fetches record price at auction
Turing played a major role in World War II by helping to break secret German codes using Enigma machine