World's most visited cities in 2025 revealed with record-breaking tourism numbers

This year, travel has become extremely popular again!
The travel industry has fully recovered and is now growing faster than it has in many years with record numbers of people traveling both within their own countries and internationally.
If you are also planning to travel somewhere and feel confused where to go then you can check out the most visited cities for ideas and inspiration.
Top 5 to most visited cities:
Bangkok, Thailand (Asia)
With 32.4million visitors, Bangkok remains a favourite destination for tourists as it offers a great blend of tradition and modern life.
The city is famous for its tasty food, exciting nightlife and friendly people which all make travellers want to return again and again.
Famous landmarks:
Top attractions like the Grand Palace and Wat Phra Kaew are still must-visit spots.
Istanbul, Türkiye (Middle East)
With 23 million visitors, Istanbul is one of the most visited cities in the world as it is famous for its beautiful buildings and deep historical roots.
It is also one of the most unique city that connects two continents, Europe and Asia.
Famous landmarks:
Landmarks like the Hagia Sophia and Blue Mosque are very famous while places like the Grand Bazaar attract visitors with their endless shops and winding paths.
London, UK (Europe)
London attracts 21.7 million tourists, making it one of the most popular cities in the world to travel.
This city offers mix of royal history and modern lifestyle including fashion, art and delicious food.
Famous landmarks:
Tourists usually come to see famous sites like Buckingham Palace the Tower of London and the British Museum.
Hong Kong, China (SAR) (Asia)
Even after facing problems recently, Hong Kong has made a strong comeback and is still one of the most visited cities in the world with 20.5 million visitors.
Tourist enjoy the mix of city life and nature, with hiking trails close to the downtown skyscrapers.
Not only this, its shopping areas and variety of food continue to attract many visitors from different countries.
Famous landmarks:
Its famous skyline, seen from places like Victoria Harbour or Victoria Peak, is a must-see view for tourists.
Mecca, Saudi Arabia (Middle East)
Mecca is the most sacred city in Islam and draws millions of Muslim visitors every year to perform religious pilgrimages of Hajj and Umrah.
Other most visited cities for 2025 includes:
Antalya, Türkiye (Middle East)- 19.3 million visitors
Dubai, UAE (Middle East)- 18.2 million visitors
Macau, China (SAR) (Asia)- 18 million visitors
Paris, France (Europe)- 17.4 million visitors
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia (Asia)- 16.5 million visitors