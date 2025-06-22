Weight loss injection in pill form set to become the latest sensation 

A weight loss pill might be able to replace the notorious injections as per new studies.
Researchers found that amycretin, which can be offered by injection or tablet, helps patients lose a significant amount of weight in the first trial.
According to the study published in The Lancet, an early trial in 125 adults testing weekly injections of amycretin showed that those taking the highest dosage (60 mg) lost 24.3 per cent after 36 weeks of treatment.
The second early trial evaluated amycretin in tablet form in 144 people over the course of 12 weeks.
Observing mild to moderate side effects, the researchers found that people taking the highest dose (100 mg) per day lost 13.1 per cent of their body weight over four months.
The medication showed signs of improved blood sugar levels and side effects, including vomiting and nausea.
While weight loss jabs have been hailed as groundbreaking by the NHS, injections come with additional work for overstretched health services.
Hence, the tablet form of the drug may offer a new hope for the millions of people looking to lose weight.
According to data, around 1.5 million UK residents are taking weight loss injections, which have been either prescribed through specialist services or private prescriptions.
Created by Novo Nordisk, Amycretin helps control blood sugar and appetite by targeting two specific receptors in the body: GLP-1 and the amylin receptor.
Notably, scientists noted in the study that further research is needed to fully understand amycretin's potential health benefits and risks in treating obesity and type 2 diabetes.