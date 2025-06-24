18th-century artwork damaged at Uffizi as tourist falls while taking selfie

An old 18th-century painting was reportedly damaged when a tourist at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence accidentally fell backward while taking a selfie.
The person was trying to take meme-style photo in front of a portrait of Ferdinando de' Medici, Grand Prince of Tuscany painted by Anton Domenico Gabbiani.
However, the museum said the damage is not severe and can be fixed quickly, as per BBC.
Considering this, the museum director said they might have to make stricter rules for visitors in the future to stop such kind of incidents.
He said in a statement, noting, "The problem of visitors coming to museums to make memes or take selfies for social media is rampant."
"We will set very precise limits, preventing behaviour that is not compatible with the sense of our institutions and respect for cultural heritage," the statement added.
The gallery said that the police have found out the visitor and have informed the legal authorities so the matter can be handled by the law.
Restoration begins on damaged masterpiece:
The painting was being shown in an exhibition at the Uffizi Gallery called Florence and Europe: Arts of the Eighteenth Century which included 150 pieces of art.
After the incident, the exhibition is now closed until July 2.
In the meantime, the damaged painting will be repaired so that it can be show again when the exhibition reopens and will then run, as originally planned, until November 28.