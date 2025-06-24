California waterfall tragedy: 3 men die after jumping into water during hike

Three hikers who went missing at the Rattlesnake Falls in California were found dead after a multi-day search and rescue mission.

According to New York Post, a New Yorker with two of his friends went missing last week during a hike on a remote, treacherous trail in northern California.

Authorities have finally recovered thier dead bodies and found that they died last week after jumping into the waterfall.

Matthew Anthony, 44, of New York City, and five other hikers set off into the woods Wednesday in Soda Springs, about three miles off Donner Pass, a 7,000-foot-high alpine trail in the northern Sierra Nevada.

After hiking rough terrain for three hours, Anthony and two of his friends, Valentino Creus, 50, and Matthew Schoenecker, 50, both from Los Angeles, decided to cool off by jumping into Rattlesnake Falls, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The men never came out of the water after they took the plunge.

“We regret to inform you that three of our advisors passed away last Wednesday, June 18th, 2025 in an accident near San Francisco,” the organization wrote in a statement on Facebook. “Their names are Dr. Mathew Schoenecker, Dr. Mathew Anthony and Val Creus, M.S. REQUIESCAM IN PACEM!!!! We give our sympathy to their families.”

The three victims volunteered for the International Circle of Genetic Studies, a program that connects professors of genetics and molecular biology to undergraduate and high school students to conduct studies and research in the field.

