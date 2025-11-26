Microsoft’s AI chatbot Copilot to end WhatsApp support on January 15

Microsoft has announced that its AI chatbot Copilot will no longer be available on WhatsApp after January 15.
After the deadline is passed, users will not be able to chat with Copilot through WhatsApp and will need to switch to Microsoft’s Copilot mobile apps or use the chatbot on the web.
Meta explained that it wants to reserve these resources for other types of businesses, not AI chatbot distribution.
Under the new rules, the instant-messaging app will not allow general-purpose AI chatbots to use its WhatsApp Business API.
This recent update is to comply with the Meta-owned WhatsApp’s updated platform rules, which was released in October.
The policy change affects some companies, including OpenAI, Microsoft, and Perplexity. The ChatGPT manufacturer has announced that it will discontinue its WhatsApp integration in January.
One significant drawback for current Copilot users on WhatsApp is that their chat history won’t be saved when moving to Microsoft’s own platforms.
Because Copilot on WhatsApp operates without any verification, the conversations can not be transferred automatically.
The American-tech giant company advised that users who want to keep their previous messages safe are recommended to export their WhatsApp chat history before January 15, as they will not be able to retrieve messages via the Copilot chat.