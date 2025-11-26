Sci-Tech

Alert: Over 300 million Amazon accounts at risk of cyberattacks

Amazon alert follows a recent report suggesting an increase in cyberattacks impersonating big brands

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Amazon has issued a warning to all 300 million customers regarding an increase in cyberattacks during the busy Black Friday season.

With over 310 million active users, the E-commerce giant has become a major target for scammers who will try to steal personal details.

The alert follows a recent report suggesting an increase in cyberattacks impersonating big brands, including Netflix, Amazon, and PayPal using browser notifications and the Matrix Push platform.

The company has warned customers that attackers may contact them impersonating themselves as account problem resolvers to steal your personal information.

Furthermore, Amazon underscored common scam tactics, including fake delivery or account messages, social-media ads, and any sort of suspicious activity.

A report from FortiGuard Labs confirmed a surge in scam during holiday-season.

In the last three months, over 18,000 holiday-themed domains were registered, with at least 750 identified as malicious. Another 19,000 domains impersonated some popular retail brands, including Amazon, and nearly 3,000 of them were confirmed malicious.

Experts attributed the sudden rise in scams to AI that can generate fake order confirmations, retailer websites, and other details within a blink of an eye.

Here's how to keep your Amazon account safe:

Amazon urged all the customers to follow this advice to prevent the increasing scams:

  1. Use only the official Amazon app or website
  2. Enable two-factor authentication
  3. Use passkeys instead of passwords

Notably, Amazon never asks for payments or account verification by phone or email so if somebody asks you for these things, simply flag them as scammers.

