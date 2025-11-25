Sci-Tech

The Recap trend began when Spotify released Spotify Wrapped back in 2016

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
YouTube Music 2025 launches Recap before Spotify Wrapped

YouTube Music has released its 2025 Recap, beating Spotify to the annual year-end roundup. As apps compete to summarise users’ yearly habits, and YouTube Music is the first to do it this time.

Like previous variants, the YouTube Music Recap emphasised their songs, artists, genres, and more.

Users can access it by opening the YouTube Music app, clicking your profile icon, and choosing “Your Recap.” The feature includes a playlist of your top tracks, a calendar showing the days they listened to their top artist, and a visual storyline they can skip through.

In 2025, YouTube has introduced an AI-centric twist. Users can interact with a built-in chatbot to create fun and personalised summaries of their listening habits.

Prompts include “hype my listening using Gen Z slang,” “what animal matches my music taste,” or “describe my listening as a weather report.” With this launch, YouTube aims to make the Recap more shareable.

Despite this early launch, the spotlight belongs to Spotify. It tops the chart as the most popular year-end music recap, supported by a broader audience of 713 million listeners.

After last year’s AI playlist and personalised AI-hosted podcast, fans are highly-anticipated for the release of Spotify Wrapped 2025.

