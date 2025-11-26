Sci-Tech

Apple iPad mini 8 specs and launch timeline leaked

Several reports suggested that the iPad mini 8 may feature an 8.5-inch OLED screen

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Apple iPad mini 8 specs and launch timeline leaked
Apple iPad mini 8 specs and launch timeline leaked

Apple is reportedly gearing up to release the iPad mini 8 in late 2026, and early rumours indicated two significant upgrades over its predecessor, iPad mini 7: A larger OLED display and equipped with a robust chipset without raising the price.

Several reports suggested that the iPad mini 8 may feature an 8.5-inch OLED screen, slightly increased as compared to the 8.3-inch display on the current model.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to keep the tablet’s compact size by integrating the advanced and flexible OLED technology, enabling thinner bezels.

Moreover, the upcoming device is likely to feature the company’s native A19 Pro chip—an upgrade over the A17 Pro used in the mini 7.

The latest A19 Pro chip is already incorporated into the iPhone 17 Pro series, delivering an excellent performance, with faster cores and considered an ideal choice for all the gaming enthusiasts.

Apple is manufacturing the upcoming model for those who are not willing to splurge, so the company will use a standard LTPS OLED instead of a more advanced LTPO panel, and a potentially a binned variant of the A19 Pro with a 5-core GPU.

Despite the upgrades, the iPad mini 8 could initiate at $499 for 256GB of storage—if rumors prove accurate.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

WhatsApp develops long-awaited 'Save as draft' option for users: Report

WhatsApp develops long-awaited 'Save as draft' option for users: Report
The draft option is currently under development, and is not yet available to users

Microsoft’s AI chatbot Copilot to end WhatsApp support on January 15

Microsoft’s AI chatbot Copilot to end WhatsApp support on January 15
This recent update is to comply with the Meta-owned WhatsApp’s updated rules

Alert: Over 300 million Amazon accounts at risk of cyberattacks

Alert: Over 300 million Amazon accounts at risk of cyberattacks
Amazon alert follows a recent report suggesting an increase in cyberattacks impersonating big brands

HP plans to cut 6,000 jobs in major AI-driven restructuring

HP plans to cut 6,000 jobs in major AI-driven restructuring
HP announces major job cuts by 2028 to streamline operations and boost AI adoption

YouTube Music 2025 launches Recap before Spotify Wrapped

YouTube Music 2025 launches Recap before Spotify Wrapped
The Recap trend began when Spotify released Spotify Wrapped back in 2016

Nvidia stock declines up to 5% after major report: Here's why

Nvidia stock declines up to 5% after major report: Here's why
Nvidia stocks falls after reports of possible collaboration between Google and Meta for AI chip

Anthropic launches flagship model Opus 4.5 with major upgrades

Anthropic launches flagship model Opus 4.5 with major upgrades
Anthropic Opus 4.5 has scored over 80% on SWE-Bench verified, marking a significant milestone in coding capability

Facebook releases nicknames for group chats

Facebook releases nicknames for group chats
Meta stated that nicknames allow users to maintain privacy while providing recognizable identity within groups

Musk's X location feature exposes foreign-based MAGA influencers

Musk's X location feature exposes foreign-based MAGA influencers
X’s new transparency feature sparks questions on foreign influence on US media

Alibaba's Qwen AI app debut threatens ChatGPT dominance, downloads hit 10M

Alibaba's Qwen AI app debut threatens ChatGPT dominance, downloads hit 10M
Qwen is one of the fastest-growing apps, especially in China where ChatGPT is not accessible

Snapchat rolls out new age verification in Australia ahead of teen ban

Snapchat rolls out new age verification in Australia ahead of teen ban
Snapchat gets tough on age in Australia to avoid landmark teen social media ban

NASA MAVEN captures interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS

NASA MAVEN captures interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS
The spacecraft captured quality images that revealed the presence of hydrogen and other molecules in the comet’s coma