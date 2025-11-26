Apple iPad mini 8 specs and launch timeline leaked

Apple is reportedly gearing up to release the iPad mini 8 in late 2026, and early rumours indicated two significant upgrades over its predecessor, iPad mini 7: A larger OLED display and equipped with a robust chipset without raising the price.
Several reports suggested that the iPad mini 8 may feature an 8.5-inch OLED screen, slightly increased as compared to the 8.3-inch display on the current model.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to keep the tablet’s compact size by integrating the advanced and flexible OLED technology, enabling thinner bezels.
Moreover, the upcoming device is likely to feature the company’s native A19 Pro chip—an upgrade over the A17 Pro used in the mini 7.
The latest A19 Pro chip is already incorporated into the iPhone 17 Pro series, delivering an excellent performance, with faster cores and considered an ideal choice for all the gaming enthusiasts.
Apple is manufacturing the upcoming model for those who are not willing to splurge, so the company will use a standard LTPS OLED instead of a more advanced LTPO panel, and a potentially a binned variant of the A19 Pro with a 5-core GPU.
Despite the upgrades, the iPad mini 8 could initiate at $499 for 256GB of storage—if rumors prove accurate.