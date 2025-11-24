Alibaba's Qwen AI app debut threatens ChatGPT dominance, downloads hit 10M

Alibaba's push to rival ChatGPT gets a major boost as its AI app Qwen records a strong debut.
The app drew more than 10 million downloads in the first week following its relaunch.
Alibaba recently rebranded and updated its existing apps on iOS and Android, bringing them together under the Qwen name.
Alibaba’s shares went up more than 5% in Hong Kong on Monday, November 4 after the company announced the download figures on WeChat.
Qwen is one of the fastest-growing apps, especially in China where ChatGPT is not accessible.
Under CEO Eddie Wu, Alibaba has repositioned itself as an AI-first company.
“Alibaba plans to deeply integrate core lifestyle and productivity services — including digital maps, food delivery, travel booking, office tools, e-commerce, education, and health guidance — directly into the Qwen App,” the company said in a statement.
Alibaba plans to gradually introduce advanced AI features in Qwen to assist with online shopping across its platforms, including its main Taobao marketplace, aiming to make Qwen a fully functional AI assistant.
Queen's early user success comes shortly after Alibaba's fintech subsidiary, Ant Group, released its own AI assistant, LingGuang which was downloaded over one million times within just four days of its launch.