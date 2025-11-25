Facebook releases nicknames for group chats

Facebook has launched nicknames for Facebook Groups, a feature that makes the platform feel more like Reddit or Discord.
With this feature, users can generate a customised nickname rather than sharing with their original name, providing a middle ground between complete anonymity and using their personal profile.
Meta stated that nicknames allow users to maintain privacy while providing recognizable identity within groups.
The major transition marks a break from Facebook’s long-standing real-name policy that worked when the platform was based on real-life relationships but became restricted as Groups grew to include interactions with strangers.
Once a user sets a nickname, they can comment, post, and react under it within supported groups. However, their profile will remain private from the other members, though group admins, moderators, and Facebook can see it.
Additionally, members can view a user’s seven-day history of posts, comments, and reactions under that nickname.
The nickname option appears beside “Post anonymously” while generating a post, and users can switch back to their real name anytime.
It is important to note that nicknames can be changed once every two days. Moreover, several features, including content sharing, Live Video, and more are disabled for nickname users.
Availability
The feature is currently accessible worldwide but must be enabled by group admins.