Snapchat rolls out new age verification in Australia ahead of teen ban

  By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Snapchat announced that it will offer Australians the chance to verify their age with software owned by the country's banks as the internet platform complies with a teenage social media ban which takes effect next month.

Australia approved last year a world-first social media ban for children aged under 16, in one of the toughest regulations targeting Big Tech, Reuters reported.

US-based Snap, operator of the Snapchat service, said it will start reaching out this week to users, giving them the option to prove they are 16 or above by clicking on software tool ConnectID which links to their bank accounts.

Snap said it would also give Australian users the chance to confirm their age using software owned by Singapore-headquartered age-assurance provider k-ID that estimates a person's age based on a selfie or by uploading government-issued identification.

But the bank account option, which Reuters previously reported was being tested, represents the first involvement of a person's financial footprint in the rollout of the landmark social media ban. Snapchat claims about 440,000 Australian users aged 13-15, making it the most affected platform by the restriction.

In a post on its website, Snap said the Australian government had dismissed its claim to be a messaging platform, rather than social media, but "while we strongly disagree with this assessment, we will comply as we do with all local laws in countries in which we operate."

