Scientists warn of 22 emerging bat viruses found in China

Researchers found 22 viruses in the kidney tissues of 142 bats using genetic sequencing

Scientists have issued health alerts after discovering twenty new viruses within bats in China.

These diseases are likely to be transmitted to livestock and humans as well.

Researchers found 22 viruses in the kidney tissues of 142 bats using genetic sequencing, with two found to be genetically similar to the life-threatening Hendra and Nipah henipaviruses.

The assessment also revealed several unknown bacterial species and parasites.

Scientists warned that urine may work as a medium to spread henipavirus, significantly increasing the risk that the bats could contaminate fruit eaten by humans or animals, causing the disease outbreak.

The study found two previously unknown henipaviruses now named Yunnan bat henipavirus 1 and 2. They have the first full-length genomes of this virus type identified in Chinese bats.

A molecular virologist professor at Australia's Monash University. Vinod Balasubramaniam, stated, "These viruses are particularly concerning because they were predominantly found in bat kidneys, a site linked to urine production, raising alarm about potential human exposure via contaminated fruits or water."

Henipaviruses have been causing these deadly outbreaks in the past. The recently identified Yunnan bat virus consists of 52 to 57% of their genetic material with hazardous counterparts.

Furthermore, the team found a single-celled parasite named Klossiella yunnanensis, and a bacterial-dense species, known as Flavobacterium yunnanensis.

Bat-borne viruses have been implicated in different major zoonotic disease outbreaks, such as Ebola, Marburg, SARS, MERS, and more. These pathogens may directly affect or via intermediate hosts.

