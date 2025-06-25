Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez’s wedding kicks off with romantic songs and luxury celebrations 

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's romantic song list revealed as they started their most-awaited wedding celebrations.
The couple arrived together, arm in arm and began the event with a drinks reception at the fancy Aman hotel.
They played songs like More Than A Woman by the Bee Gees, I'm Feeling Good by Nina Simone, Lovely Day by Bill Withers and Brown Eyed Girl by Van Morrison, as per MailUK.
Bezos and Lauren played both popular songs and traditional Italian music, joined by about 50 close friends and guests who were already in Venice.
Earlier that day, the powerful couple were seen arriving at the luxury Aman Hotel.
Both waved at the crowd and paparazzi as they stepped off the boat onto a special jetty built outside the hotel and were then quickly taken away.
Later, they were seen smiling next to a helicopter. As per the reports, Bezos booked the entire hotel.
A large security team is now guarding the area, with five or six guards at every entrance.
As per the reports, the wedding is expected to have fewer than 200 guests with famous people like Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Katy Perry and members of the Trump family likely to attend.
About 90 private jets are expected to arrive at local airports this week, "bringing A-listers from show business, politics and finance to the widely-dubbed 'wedding of the century'."
Furthermore, other sources revealed that the wedding celebrations will likely cost between $15million and $20 million.