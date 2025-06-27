Chua Lam, Hong Kong's renowned food critic dies at 83

Culinary icon for Asia, Chua Lam, has passed away peacefully in Hong Kong

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Chua Lam, Hong Kongs renowned food critic dies at 83
Chua Lam, Hong Kong's renowned food critic dies at 83

Chua Lam, one of Asia's most famous food critics and columnists, has passed away at the age of 83.

On Friday afternoon, June 27, his death was announced on Chua's Facebook account, which shared that he died peacefully at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital two days ago.

The social media post read, "In accordance with Chua's wishes, no ceremony will be held, and his body was cremated to avoid disturbing his relatives and friends."

Chua, in his life, wrote a number of books including food critiques, travel journals, and pieces on life philosophies.

Born in Singapore, the Mr. Nice Guy producer developed an interest in arts, film and literature from a young age.

He published his first article in the newspapers Nanyang Siang Pau at the age of 14, and two years later, left the city to study in Japan, where he majored in film.

After travelling the world, including India, New York, Seoul and Nepal, he settled down in Hong Kong in 1963 and worked for several years in the film industry.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, he entered the catering industry, including producing food and beverage reviews, as well as running his own restaurants.

Chua was known for his refined palate and his dedication to discovering the finest culinary adventures.

Two years ago, he suffered a severe hip injury that required surgery while trying to help his wife up after a fall at their home.

His wife passed away while he was still recovering from the operation.

Notably, Chua processed the devastating experiences in a memoir he wrote and released earlier this year, titled Lived.

In the book, he penned about his early life, his attitude towards challenges and his deep appreciation for food.

Read more : World
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue
Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sánchez welcome party disrupted as guests forced to flee venue
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's highly anticipated wedding ceremony is set to take place in Venice, Italy
18-year-old takes over key role in UK after Reform leader quits
18-year-old takes over key role in UK after Reform leader quits
Reform UK's George Finch will oversee major operations as interim leader of Warwickshire County Council
Japan carries out execution of 'Twitter Killer' convicted of nine murders
Japan carries out execution of 'Twitter Killer' convicted of nine murders
Takahiro Shiraishi killed and dismembered nine people after luring them online eight years ago
US Supreme Court allows South Carolina to block Planned Parenthood funding
US Supreme Court allows South Carolina to block Planned Parenthood funding
Planned Parenthood faces major blow after the Supreme Court blocks it from suing red states
Central Africa school tragedy: 29 students die after loud blast sparks panic
Central Africa school tragedy: 29 students die after loud blast sparks panic
29 students killed, over 280 injured in crush during high school finals in Central African Republic
Pedro Sánchez hits back at Trump threat to make Spain ‘pay twice’
Pedro Sánchez hits back at Trump threat to make Spain ‘pay twice’
Spanish PM Sánchez criticises Trump for making Europe and the world suffer from ‘trade war’
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker
Ecuador's most wanted drug lord ‘Fito’ arrested in luxury bunker
Los Choneros gang leader Fito escaped from Guayaquil prison last year while serving a 34-year sentence
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
Alaska brown bear shows off smile after getting metal crown for a tooth
The 800-pound Tundra has received the largest dental crown ever created for a canine tooth
North Korea makes major move tourism with beach resort inauguration
North Korea makes major move tourism with beach resort inauguration
Kim Jong Un has opened a mega beach resort in push to boost tourism and economy in the country
World's oldest boomerang discovered in Europe with human remains
World's oldest boomerang discovered in Europe with human remains
Found in Poland, the boomerang was seemingly used in the hunting of animals some 40,000 years ago
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner kick off Jeff Bezos' high-end nuptial in style
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner kick off Jeff Bezos' high-end nuptial in style
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos luxurious pre-wedding festivities in Venice with key guests and a dinner
Greece wildfires: Woman detain for starting blaze with cigarette
Greece wildfires: Woman detain for starting blaze with cigarette
Greek island has been engulfed with wildfires that broke out over the weekend, destroying around 40,000 hectares