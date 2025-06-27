Chua Lam, Hong Kong's renowned food critic dies at 83

Chua Lam, one of Asia's most famous food critics and columnists, has passed away at the age of 83.
On Friday afternoon, June 27, his death was announced on Chua's Facebook account, which shared that he died peacefully at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital two days ago.
The social media post read, "In accordance with Chua's wishes, no ceremony will be held, and his body was cremated to avoid disturbing his relatives and friends."
Chua, in his life, wrote a number of books including food critiques, travel journals, and pieces on life philosophies.
Born in Singapore, the Mr. Nice Guy producer developed an interest in arts, film and literature from a young age.
He published his first article in the newspapers Nanyang Siang Pau at the age of 14, and two years later, left the city to study in Japan, where he majored in film.
After travelling the world, including India, New York, Seoul and Nepal, he settled down in Hong Kong in 1963 and worked for several years in the film industry.
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, he entered the catering industry, including producing food and beverage reviews, as well as running his own restaurants.
Chua was known for his refined palate and his dedication to discovering the finest culinary adventures.
Two years ago, he suffered a severe hip injury that required surgery while trying to help his wife up after a fall at their home.
His wife passed away while he was still recovering from the operation.
Notably, Chua processed the devastating experiences in a memoir he wrote and released earlier this year, titled Lived.
In the book, he penned about his early life, his attitude towards challenges and his deep appreciation for food.