Weed use may double heart disease death risk, study

Researchers found 29% higher risk of heart attack and a 20% increased risk of stroke due to marijuana use

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Weed use may double heart disease death risk, study
Weed use may double heart disease death risk, study 

A recent study revealed that weed is linked with a doubled mortality risk from cardiac diseases.

The study further discovered that marijuana use is associated with a higher risk of stroke and heart attack, according to results published in the journal Heart.

Results indicated that weed needs to be treated like tobacco, which is strongly discouraged, with extra protections against exposure to secondhand smoke.

For the study, researchers gathered data from 24 previous studies involving about 200 million people between the ages of 19 and 59.

The research discovered that weed users are at an increased risk of dying from cardiac disease, including a 29% higher risk of heart attack and a 20% increased risk of stroke.

However, the researchers stressed the need for further studies, as it failed to find whether higher heart risks are due to smoking cannabis, or if they are consuming edible products too.

“While most respondents likely inhaled the cannabis (mostly smoking), use patterns are changing rapidly, making it important for future studies to collect data on mode of administration and potency,” the editorial stated.

Daily cannabis use has tripled among adults across the US from the age 35 to 50, significantly increasing from 2.5% to 7.5% between 2008 and 2023, the editorial further noted.

Another concerning situation is in young adults aged between 19-30, with quadrupling of daily use since 1990 that has affected 10.4% individuals of this age group.

Read more : Health
NHS starts rollout of weight-loss jabs Mounjaro to patients in England
NHS starts rollout of weight-loss jabs Mounjaro to patients in England
Up to 220,000 people with “greatest need,” who meet very strict criteria can receive Mounjaro
Weight loss injection in pill form set to become the latest sensation
Weight loss injection in pill form set to become the latest sensation
A new study has found the weight loss tablet to be more effective than the injections
Researchers find effective non-drug treatments for Knee Arthritis
Researchers find effective non-drug treatments for Knee Arthritis
Hydrotherapy also found to be effective against knee arthritis, which is performed in warm water to ease pain
Eating more fruits and veggies may improve your sleep quality, study
Eating more fruits and veggies may improve your sleep quality, study
Results indicated individuals who ate more fruits, and vegetables showed fewer disruptions in their sleep
Improving emotional well-being may keep your memory sharp, study
Improving emotional well-being may keep your memory sharp, study
Results indicated a link between higher levels of well-being and improved memory
FDA approves first twice-a-year and cost-effective HIV prevention shot
FDA approves first twice-a-year and cost-effective HIV prevention shot
Lenacapavir is the second long-acting drug approved to prevent HIV
Chicken Alfredo meals recalled nationwide due to Listeria outbreak
Chicken Alfredo meals recalled nationwide due to Listeria outbreak
Recall has been announced amid a listeria outbreak that hospitalised 17 people and led to three deaths and one pregnancy loss
HIV drug found to be effective against diabetic eye disease
HIV drug found to be effective against diabetic eye disease
Results indicated that patients who received 'Lamivudine' could be able to read up to 10 more letters on an eye chart
Drinking coffee may increase your life, study
Drinking coffee may increase your life, study
Individuals who consumed black coffee or coffee with small amounts of sugar and saturated fat benefited the most
Urgent health warning issued in Potts Point, Sydney, due to legionnaires’ disease
Urgent health warning issued in Potts Point, Sydney, due to legionnaires’ disease
Three individuals from Potts Point, aged between their 40s and 70s have contracted the disease
Marijuana may increase the risk of dying from cardiac disease, study
Marijuana may increase the risk of dying from cardiac disease, study
Results found 29% increased odds of ACS, blockage in arteries that leads to reduced blood flow, and 20% increased odds for stroke
Everyday habits that can cause severe harm to liver
Everyday habits that can cause severe harm to liver
From alcohol to lack of physical activities, here's how you are putting your most hard-working organ in danger