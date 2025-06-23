Weed use may double heart disease death risk, study 

A recent study revealed that weed is linked with a doubled mortality risk from cardiac diseases.
The study further discovered that marijuana use is associated with a higher risk of stroke and heart attack, according to results published in the journal Heart.
Results indicated that weed needs to be treated like tobacco, which is strongly discouraged, with extra protections against exposure to secondhand smoke.
For the study, researchers gathered data from 24 previous studies involving about 200 million people between the ages of 19 and 59.
The research discovered that weed users are at an increased risk of dying from cardiac disease, including a 29% higher risk of heart attack and a 20% increased risk of stroke.
However, the researchers stressed the need for further studies, as it failed to find whether higher heart risks are due to smoking cannabis, or if they are consuming edible products too.
“While most respondents likely inhaled the cannabis (mostly smoking), use patterns are changing rapidly, making it important for future studies to collect data on mode of administration and potency,” the editorial stated.
Daily cannabis use has tripled among adults across the US from the age 35 to 50, significantly increasing from 2.5% to 7.5% between 2008 and 2023, the editorial further noted.
Another concerning situation is in young adults aged between 19-30, with quadrupling of daily use since 1990 that has affected 10.4% individuals of this age group.