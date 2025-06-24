Proven ways to minimise stress without medication

Are you feeling anxious or burnt out? Find out a few effective ways to relieve stress naturally without medications.
Small daily habits such as yoga, performing physical activities, and quality sleep can reduce stress hormones and lift your mood.
Here are a few proven strategies to follow a calmer, balanced and medication-free life:
Perform more exercise
A 6-week study of 185 university students revealed that participating in aerobic exercise 2 days per week significantly contributed to minimizing stress.
The CDC advised 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise every week, including muscle-strengthening activity, 30 minutes of brisk walk daily for a healthy lifestyle
If you haven’t been following exercise for a longer time period, begin with gentle activities, including walking or biking.
Choosing an activity that you enjoy to stick with those for a prolonged term.
Eat a balanced diet
According to a 2022 review of research, individuals who consume excessive sugar and ultra-processed foods are at an increased chance of experiencing stress.
Moreover, being stressed may lead you to overeat and intake more ultra-processed foods.
Minimise your consumption of highly processed foods and beverages and eating essential nutrient rich food such as magnesium and B vitamins for a healthy diet such as vegetables, beans, nuts, and more.
Reduce screen time
Multiple studies have associated excessive smartphone use with higher stress levels. Minimising your screen time would help you follow a regular sleep pattern that leads to higher stress levels.
Practice self-care
It’s essential to engage yourself in self-care linked with reduced levels of stress and enhanced quality of life.
Here are a few examples of self-care:
- Going for a walk outside
- Practicing your favourite hobby
- preparing a healthy meal
- Getting a relaxing massage
- Reduce your caffeine intake
A study suggested that consuming a higher amount of caffeine may aggravate stress. Its excessive intake may also harm your sleep, which can increase stress.
Although coffee consists of a variety of health benefits in moderation, it’s advised to keep caffeine intake under 400 mg daily.
Spend time with your family, friends
Having a social support system plays an essential role in maintaining your overall mental health.
A study of 163 Latinx college-age young adults linked reduced levels of support from friends, and family, with increased perceived stress.