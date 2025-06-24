Dozens of people in England diagnosed with fatal disease after botox

Up to 28 people in northeastern England have been diagnosed with a rare disease following their botox treatment, according to health officials in the UK.
UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated that affected individuals have reported symptoms of botulism, a fatal illness that directly attacks the nervous system, after undergoing cosmetic procedures.
The agency is currently probing possible illegal sales of Botox-like products.
Botulism is a disease which is caused by toxins made by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which impacts your muscles and leads to paralysis.
“These toxins (but not the bacteria) are the active ingredient in Botox and similar products,” Dr. Joanne Darke, a health protection consultant at UKHSA, told CNN. It's "important to go to a licensed practitioner.”
People affected with disease reported several symptoms, including double vision, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and fatigue, CNN reported.
Botulism is a very rare disease but can be fatal in 5% to 10% of cases. If left untreated, it can spread to the diaphragm, a muscle that controls breathing.
Notably, it can be treated with antitoxin injections.
“The practitioners associated with most of the reported cases are no longer carrying out these procedures,” Simon Howard, a consultant in health protection at the UKHSA, stated.
He continued, “We are now seeing the number of cases coming forward decreasing which is encouraging news.”.
Notably, Earlier this month, 10 suspected cases of iatrogenic botulism were reported in Massachusetts, all associated with one spa giving cosmetic injections.