Dozens of people in England diagnosed with fatal disease after botox

Botulism is a disease which is caused by toxins made by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which impacts your muscles

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Dozens of people in England diagnosed with fatal disease after botox
Dozens of people in England diagnosed with fatal disease after botox

Up to 28 people in northeastern England have been diagnosed with a rare disease following their botox treatment, according to health officials in the UK.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) stated that affected individuals have reported symptoms of botulism, a fatal illness that directly attacks the nervous system, after undergoing cosmetic procedures.

The agency is currently probing possible illegal sales of Botox-like products.

Botulism is a disease which is caused by toxins made by Clostridium botulinum bacteria, which impacts your muscles and leads to paralysis.

“These toxins (but not the bacteria) are the active ingredient in Botox and similar products,” Dr. Joanne Darke, a health protection consultant at UKHSA, told CNN. It's "important to go to a licensed practitioner.”

People affected with disease reported several symptoms, including double vision, slurred speech, difficulty swallowing and fatigue, CNN reported.

Botulism is a very rare disease but can be fatal in 5% to 10% of cases. If left untreated, it can spread to the diaphragm, a muscle that controls breathing.

Notably, it can be treated with antitoxin injections.

“The practitioners associated with most of the reported cases are no longer carrying out these procedures,” Simon Howard, a consultant in health protection at the UKHSA, stated.

He continued, “We are now seeing the number of cases coming forward decreasing which is encouraging news.”.

Notably, Earlier this month, 10 suspected cases of iatrogenic botulism were reported in Massachusetts, all associated with one spa giving cosmetic injections.

Read more : Health
Child dies after suspected E. Coli outbreak associated with Butcher shops in France
Child dies after suspected E. Coli outbreak associated with Butcher shops in France
A 12-year-old has passed away and seven other children were hospitalised following a suspected E. Coli outbreak
Researchers find VR therapy effective for stroke survivors
Researchers find VR therapy effective for stroke survivors
Results discovered that VR therapy could significantly improve walking speed
Proven ways to minimise stress without medication
Proven ways to minimise stress without medication
Here are a few proven strategies to follow a calmer, balanced and medication-free life
Weed use may double heart disease death risk, study
Weed use may double heart disease death risk, study
Researchers found 29% higher risk of heart attack and a 20% increased risk of stroke due to marijuana use
NHS starts rollout of weight-loss jabs Mounjaro to patients in England
NHS starts rollout of weight-loss jabs Mounjaro to patients in England
Up to 220,000 people with “greatest need,” who meet very strict criteria can receive Mounjaro
Weight loss injection in pill form set to become the latest sensation
Weight loss injection in pill form set to become the latest sensation
A new study has found the weight loss tablet to be more effective than the injections
Researchers find effective non-drug treatments for Knee Arthritis
Researchers find effective non-drug treatments for Knee Arthritis
Hydrotherapy also found to be effective against knee arthritis, which is performed in warm water to ease pain
Eating more fruits and veggies may improve your sleep quality, study
Eating more fruits and veggies may improve your sleep quality, study
Results indicated individuals who ate more fruits, and vegetables showed fewer disruptions in their sleep
Improving emotional well-being may keep your memory sharp, study
Improving emotional well-being may keep your memory sharp, study
Results indicated a link between higher levels of well-being and improved memory
FDA approves first twice-a-year and cost-effective HIV prevention shot
FDA approves first twice-a-year and cost-effective HIV prevention shot
Lenacapavir is the second long-acting drug approved to prevent HIV
Chicken Alfredo meals recalled nationwide due to Listeria outbreak
Chicken Alfredo meals recalled nationwide due to Listeria outbreak
Recall has been announced amid a listeria outbreak that hospitalised 17 people and led to three deaths and one pregnancy loss
HIV drug found to be effective against diabetic eye disease
HIV drug found to be effective against diabetic eye disease
Results indicated that patients who received 'Lamivudine' could be able to read up to 10 more letters on an eye chart