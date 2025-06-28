Rwanda, DR Congo signs historic peace deal in US: ‘Glorious triumph’

The Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda, after years of conflict, have finally signed a “historic peace agreement” in the United States.
According to CBS News, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda signed a US-brokered peace agreement in the US, aiming to end a conflict lasting around three decades.
The neighbouring countries agreed on “disengagement, disarmament and conditional integration” of armed groups in the second largest country in Africa.
US President Donald Trump celebrates the landmark agreement, saying, “So we're here today to celebrate a glorious triumph, and that's what it is, for the cause of peace. This is a long time waiting. The signing of a historic peace agreement between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Republic of Rwanda.”
“The conflict has continued, and it's been going on for many, many years. It's been going from, I guess, they say, 30 years. I will just say that there are big penalties if they violate… This is a tremendous breakthrough,” the 79-year-old added.
The foreign ministers of the Congo and Rwanda signed the agreement at a ceremony in Washington with American Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
Under the agreement two African countries decided to implement a 2024 deal that requires Rwanda to withdraw its troops from Congo within 90 days and pledges to introduce a regional economic integration plan in that time.
The Republican president at his Oval Office also claimed that in the short period of time, the US has “achieved peace between India and Pakistan, India and Iran, and the DRC and Rwanda, and a couple of others, also."
Notably, as per reports, the US might get access to the profitable minerals of the region rich in gold, cobalt, lithium, tantalum, copper and other minerals for breaking a peace deal.