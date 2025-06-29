Gmail tests ‘Mark as Read’ feature on Android

Gmail's latest feature would allow Android users to mark emails without requiring them to open the app

  • by Web Desk
  • |
Gmail is reportedly displaying a "Mark as Read" button in notifications. This significant feature on Android that would assist users read their inbox within a couple of seconds.

The upcoming feature would allow Android users to mark emails without requiring them to open the app, previously the feature has long been accessible to iOS users and has been available in other email apps.

Alphabet-owned Google is currently experimenting with an A/B test and gradually introducing it out to selected beta users to see how it does.

Notably, other details regarding the features remain undisclosed.

How to check if you have a new Gmail button

Ensure to update the Gmail app to the latest version from the Play Store.

Wait until you receive a new email.

Once you receive the email notification, check if there’s a “Mark as Read” button available alongside “Archive” or “Reply.”

If you still haven't received the option, users are required to wait or try third-party tools such as AutoNotification to add the feature.

If the shortcut launched widely, it would increase productivity for numerous Gmail users, offering a streamlined user experience for Gmail for Android along with other email programs.

