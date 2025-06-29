Virginia player hits jackpot, wins historic $348M in Mega Millions prize

A Mega Millions player in Virginia clinched the historic $348 million jackpot Friday night, ending a 20-draw drought and the lottery’s first major win since the game was revamped in April.
According to NYP, the life-changing ticket was the largest Mega Millions win in Virginia’s history and was sold at the E & C VA convenience store in Burgess, 85 miles northeast of Richmond, the lottery announced.
The unidentified winner can choose between the $348 million pot, before taxes, paid out in annual installments over 30 years, or choose the one-time cash option estimated at $155.5 million.
The lottery allows winners to have 180 days to claim their prize.
Retired truck driver JR Triplett previously held the state’s Mega Millions record when he won $239 million in 2004. Triplett opted for one lump sum, which was worth $140 million before taxes, according to WIS News 10.
Virginia has produced 10 Mega Millions winners since the game was founded in 2002.
Kevin Young, of Bristow, Va., was the last Old Dominion resident to match all six numbers, back in July 2016, when he shared a $15 million jackpot with Christina Ford of Dallas, Ga.
Friday night’s drawing is the fourth time the game’s jackpot was won in 2025, and the second since the format changed on April 8.
The new game, which was marketed as “bigger and better,” created larger prizes for all non-jackpot tier winners, better odds to win the jackpot and a larger starting jackpot of $50 million instead of the original $20 million.
Ticket prices were increased from $2 to $5 following the change.