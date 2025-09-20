Tom Walker sounds alarm on free speech in US, UK after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Tom Walker, known for his character Jonathan Pie warned people after Jimmy Kimmel was taken off the air for remarks he made following Charlie Kirk's death.
A British satirist warned the UK to be cautious and safeguard free speech, noting that discussions are becoming increasingly heated and extreme both in the UK and the US.
In an interview on the Sky News Daily podcast, Walker said he believes he couldn't work as a satirist in the US now as the Trump administration seems to be targeting who criticize it.
"I genuinely don't think I would be allowed into the country. That might sound dramatic, but they go through your social media posts," Walker said.
He added, "I think Trump thinks that not agreeing with him is anti-American, whereas it's not, it's anti-Trump, it's anti-Republican. So a lot of my posts would be seen as anti-American."
Walker became famous in 2016 after a Jonathan Pie video blaming "the left" for Trump's election victory went viral.
He said, when he shared a satirical video on X tittle "The Death of Discourse" about Kirk's assassination, people from both the political left and right crtiiczed him online.
Walker added "I think that's the problem... We have forgotten how to talk and listen to people that we fundamentally disagree with."
This comes after a week of controversy over Kimmel's comment about the killing of conservative activities Kirk in Orem, Utah.
During his Monday night monologue, Kimmel made a joke that angered Conservatives and Republican officials including a FCC Chair Brendan Carr.
Kimmel said the "MAGA gang desperately [is] trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and with everything they can to score political points from it."
Carr responded with a warning, saying “we can do this the easy way or the hard way,” which some Democratic lawmakers are now criticizing as a misuse of power.