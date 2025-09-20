Queen Elizabeth II statue to grace new national memorial near Buckingham Palace

A new national memorial in London will soon feature a statue of the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Martin Jennings, a well-known sculptor has been chosen to create a new statue of Queen Elizabeth, who died in 2022.
A statue of the late Queen is being made for a new national memorial in London called Queen Elizabeth II in Marlborough Gate in St James's Park, close to Buckingham Palace Place which will provide people a permanent place to honour the country's longest-reigning monarch.
Jennings, who previously created statues of the Queen Mother and King Charles told Sky News that he was thrilled when he was invited to be part of the new Queen Elizabeth statue project.
"I mean, I was absolutely thrilled. It's a terrific commission to be asked to do and to be quite honest, I can't quite remember what the rest of the phone call was all about - I was so delighted to have been appointed," he added.
Lord Norman Foster, the architect behind The Gherkin has been chosen to design the memorial.
While the design for the statue is yet to be finalized, Jennings hopes it will convey a sense of calm and elegance, capturing the Queen's dignity and grace and to be something that people enjoy and admire.
The memorial will also include a new Prince Philip Gate with a statue of him, gardens with walking paths and a new glass Unity Bridge.
A committee will help finalize the memorial's design which is scheduled to be revealed in 2026, marking what would have been the Queen's 100th birthday.