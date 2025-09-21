Virginia woman wins $150K Powerball jackpot with ChatGPT's help

In a remarkable story of generosity and gratitude, a woman who recently won the lottery has announced that she plans to donate every penny to charity.
According to NY Post, Carrie Edwards, a resident of Midlothian, Virginia, matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball in the September 8 Virginia Lottery drawing, leading to a sizable windfall.
While the initial prize was $50,000, Edwards had opted to pay an extra dollar for the Power Play option, which tripled her winnings to $150,000.
Edwards, who isn’t a frequent online lottery player, revealed that she used to her phone’s ChatGPT app to pick her numbers. “I’m like, ChatGPT, talk to me… Do you have numbers for me?” she recalled during a press conference.
Two days later, Edwards was sitting in a meeting when a notification on her phone stopped her in her tracks: “Please collect your lottery winnings.
At first, she thought it was a scam. “I thought, ‘I know I didn’t win,’” she said. But after verifying the news, she was in for a life-changing surprise.
“As soon as that divine windfall happened and came down upon my shoulders, I knew exactly what I needed to do with it. And I knew I needed to give it all away, because I’ve been so blessed, and I want this to be an example of how other people, when they’re blessed, can bless other people,” she said.
True to her word, Edwards has pledged to divide the full $150,000 among three causes close to her heart.