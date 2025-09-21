Home / World

Virginia woman wins $150K Powerball jackpot with ChatGPT's help

Powerball winner vows to donate all AI-assisted lottery winnings to charity

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
Virginia woman wins $150K Powerball jackpot with ChatGPTs help
Virginia woman wins $150K Powerball jackpot with ChatGPT's help

In a remarkable story of generosity and gratitude, a woman who recently won the lottery has announced that she plans to donate every penny to charity.

According to NY Post, Carrie Edwards, a resident of Midlothian, Virginia, matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball in the September 8 Virginia Lottery drawing, leading to a sizable windfall.

While the initial prize was $50,000, Edwards had opted to pay an extra dollar for the Power Play option, which tripled her winnings to $150,000.

Edwards, who isn’t a frequent online lottery player, revealed that she used to her phone’s ChatGPT app to pick her numbers. “I’m like, ChatGPT, talk to me… Do you have numbers for me?” she recalled during a press conference.

Two days later, Edwards was sitting in a meeting when a notification on her phone stopped her in her tracks: “Please collect your lottery winnings.

At first, she thought it was a scam. “I thought, ‘I know I didn’t win,’” she said. But after verifying the news, she was in for a life-changing surprise.

“As soon as that divine windfall happened and came down upon my shoulders, I knew exactly what I needed to do with it. And I knew I needed to give it all away, because I’ve been so blessed, and I want this to be an example of how other people, when they’re blessed, can bless other people,” she said.

True to her word, Edwards has pledged to divide the full $150,000 among three causes close to her heart.

You Might Like:

COVID-19 whistleblower sentenced to additional 4 years in prison

COVID-19 whistleblower sentenced to additional 4 years in prison
Chinese citizen-journalist Zhang Zhan jailed for second time for documenting early pandemic

UK jets join NATO air defence mission over Poland amid Russian aggression

UK jets join NATO air defence mission over Poland amid Russian aggression
UK Defence Minister John Healey vows to defend NATO airspace after Russia incursion

WWII bomb discovery sparks mass evacuation in Hong Kong

WWII bomb discovery sparks mass evacuation in Hong Kong
Thousands evacuated after US-made WWII bomb discovered in busy Hong Kong district

Poland deploys fighter jets as Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine

Poland deploys fighter jets as Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine
Estonia claims three Russian fighter jets entered its airspace without permission

European airports hit with ‘very clever’ cyberattack, disrupting flights

European airports hit with ‘very clever’ cyberattack, disrupting flights
Heathrow, Brussels and other European airports hit with massive flight disruption after cyberattack

NATO steps in after Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace

NATO steps in after Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace
Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace in an ‘unprecedented and brazen’ incursion

H-1B visa applicants to face $100,000 fee under new US executive order

H-1B visa applicants to face $100,000 fee under new US executive order
Since 2004, only 85,000 H-1B visas have been available each year

5 adorable travel destinations for an unforgettable getaway

5 adorable travel destinations for an unforgettable getaway
Here are 5 top travel destinations that are particularly worth visiting in 2025

Tom Walker sounds alarm on free speech in US, UK after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Tom Walker sounds alarm on free speech in US, UK after Jimmy Kimmel suspension
Walker became famous in 2016 after a Jonathan Pie video blaming "the left" for Trump's election victory went viral

Queen Elizabeth II statue to grace new national memorial near Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II statue to grace new national memorial near Buckingham Palace
Martin Jennings, a well-known sculptor has been chosen to create a new statue of Queen Elizabeth II

ABC TV station hit by gunfire following backlash over Kimmels' suspension

ABC TV station hit by gunfire following backlash over Kimmels' suspension
Jimmy Kimmel's show was pulled off the air after his controversial remark about Charlie Kirk's death

Jimmy Kimmel suspension sparks Ted Cruz attack on FCC chairman

Jimmy Kimmel suspension sparks Ted Cruz attack on FCC chairman
The FCC regulates broadcast networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS by issuing their licenses