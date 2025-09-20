NATO steps in after Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace

Estonia has asked NATO for consultation with other member states after Russian fighter jets violated its airspace.
According to Al Jazeera, Estonia on Friday morning, September 19, claimed that three Russian supersonic fighter jets entered into its airspace without permission in an “unprecedented and brazen” incursion.
Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that three MiG-31s entered into the airspace “over the Gulf of Finland” for 12 minutes, adding, “This is an unprecedented and brazen intrusion, clear proof of Russia’s growing aggression.”
Tsahkna warned of “swift political and economic pressure” and announced that he has summoned the embassy's charge d'affaires to discuss this violation.
The accusation immediately sparked condemnation from NATO and European countries over “reckless” and “dangerous provocation.”
Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defence denied all the allegations, saying that the MiGs were on a “scheduled flight” from Finland, boarding Karelia to the Kaliningrad exclave.
It stated, “During the flight, the Russian aircraft did not deviate from the agreed-upon route and did not violate Estonian airspace. (The flight was over) neutral waters of the Baltic Sea, more than three kilometres from the island of Vaindloo.”
Despite Russian denial of allegations, Estonia’s Prime Minister Kristen Michal requested urgent “NATO Article 4 consultations” on the “totally unacceptable” violation.
NATO's Article 4 allows member countries to request urgent consultations if they feel their territory, independence, or security is threatened.