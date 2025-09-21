Home / World

UK jets join NATO air defence mission over Poland amid Russian aggression

UK Defence Minister John Healey vows to defend NATO airspace after Russia incursion

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • |
UK jets join NATO air defence mission over Poland amid Russian aggression
UK jets join NATO air defence mission over Poland amid Russian aggression

The UK has sent its fighter jets to join NATO in an air defence mission over Poland after Russian drone incursion.

According to CNN, two British fighter jets flew over Poland on Friday night as part of a NATO operation after Russian drones violated its airspace earlier this month.

The UK Ministry of Defense stated that two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets took off from the Royal Air Force base in Lincolnshire to “patrol Polish skies and deter and defend against aerial threats from Russia, including drones.”

The aircraft safely returned early on Saturday, September 20, after taking part in NATO's operation "Eastern Sentry," launched to strengthen Europe's eastern border security.

Defence Secretary John Healey said that mission has proved that "NATO airspace will be defended, and I am proud of the outstanding British pilots and aircrew who took part in this successful operation to defend our allies from reckless Russian aggression."

For the unversed, Poland, on September 9, claimed that it shot down Russian drones after they violated its airspace, and a few days later, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered into Estonia’s airspace on Friday, September 19, in an “unprecedentedly brazen” incident.

Despite Russia’s denial of the incursion, back-to-back violations of airspaces from Russia have sparked condemnation from NATO and European countries.

You Might Like:

WWII bomb discovery sparks mass evacuation in Hong Kong

WWII bomb discovery sparks mass evacuation in Hong Kong
Thousands evacuated after US-made WWII bomb discovered in busy Hong Kong district

Poland deploys fighter jets as Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine

Poland deploys fighter jets as Russia launches massive attack on Ukraine
Estonia claims three Russian fighter jets entered its airspace without permission

European airports hit with ‘very clever’ cyberattack, disrupting flights

European airports hit with ‘very clever’ cyberattack, disrupting flights
Heathrow, Brussels and other European airports hit with massive flight disruption after cyberattack

NATO steps in after Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace

NATO steps in after Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace
Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace in an ‘unprecedented and brazen’ incursion

H-1B visa applicants to face $100,000 fee under new US executive order

H-1B visa applicants to face $100,000 fee under new US executive order
Since 2004, only 85,000 H-1B visas have been available each year

5 adorable travel destinations for an unforgettable getaway

5 adorable travel destinations for an unforgettable getaway
Here are 5 top travel destinations that are particularly worth visiting in 2025

Tom Walker sounds alarm on free speech in US, UK after Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Tom Walker sounds alarm on free speech in US, UK after Jimmy Kimmel suspension
Walker became famous in 2016 after a Jonathan Pie video blaming "the left" for Trump's election victory went viral

Queen Elizabeth II statue to grace new national memorial near Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II statue to grace new national memorial near Buckingham Palace
Martin Jennings, a well-known sculptor has been chosen to create a new statue of Queen Elizabeth II

ABC TV station hit by gunfire following backlash over Kimmels' suspension

ABC TV station hit by gunfire following backlash over Kimmels' suspension
Jimmy Kimmel's show was pulled off the air after his controversial remark about Charlie Kirk's death

Jimmy Kimmel suspension sparks Ted Cruz attack on FCC chairman

Jimmy Kimmel suspension sparks Ted Cruz attack on FCC chairman
The FCC regulates broadcast networks like ABC, NBC, and CBS by issuing their licenses

Trump plans to invite King Charles, Queen Camilla to US next year?

Trump plans to invite King Charles, Queen Camilla to US next year?
Donald Trump visited the UK for a second state visit this week to meet King Charles and Prime Minister Keir Starmer

World’s first AI-generated government minister introduced in Albanian parliament

World’s first AI-generated government minister introduced in Albanian parliament
The AI minister was developed with Microsoft earlier this year and uses advanced AI technology to perform its duties accurately