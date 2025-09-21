UK jets join NATO air defence mission over Poland amid Russian aggression

The UK has sent its fighter jets to join NATO in an air defence mission over Poland after Russian drone incursion.
According to CNN, two British fighter jets flew over Poland on Friday night as part of a NATO operation after Russian drones violated its airspace earlier this month.
The UK Ministry of Defense stated that two Royal Air Force Typhoon fighter jets took off from the Royal Air Force base in Lincolnshire to “patrol Polish skies and deter and defend against aerial threats from Russia, including drones.”
The aircraft safely returned early on Saturday, September 20, after taking part in NATO's operation "Eastern Sentry," launched to strengthen Europe's eastern border security.
Defence Secretary John Healey said that mission has proved that "NATO airspace will be defended, and I am proud of the outstanding British pilots and aircrew who took part in this successful operation to defend our allies from reckless Russian aggression."
For the unversed, Poland, on September 9, claimed that it shot down Russian drones after they violated its airspace, and a few days later, three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets entered into Estonia’s airspace on Friday, September 19, in an “unprecedentedly brazen” incident.
Despite Russia’s denial of the incursion, back-to-back violations of airspaces from Russia have sparked condemnation from NATO and European countries.