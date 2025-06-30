World’s 10 most valuable brands revealed with surprising twist

World’s 10 most valuable brands revealed with surprising twist
The total value of global brands and intangible assets like intellectual property, research and development has reached around $80 trillion and these assets are now played major role in today's financial markets.

The 2025 brand rankings reveal that tech companies still lead with growing influence from AI (artificial intelligence).

Other fast-growing sectors include retail, social media and energy.

These rankings were generated by Brand Finance, which studied how much profit companies make from their brands including their subsidiaries and also used 175,000 survey responses from around the world.

Based on these results, here are the top 5 most valuable brands in the world as of March 2025:

Apple:

Apple is ranked as the number one most valuable brand in the world with its brand now worth $574.5 billion.

Apple, which was co-founded by Steve Jobs and is now led by Tim Cook, is a company that creates, build and sells a wide range of products such as smartphones, computers, tablets, smartwatches, earbuds, headphones and many more accessories, along with offering various digital services.

This top position is mainly because Apple keeps creating new and advanced products and has a huge loyal customer base globally.

Microsoft:

Microsoft holds the second spot among the world's most valuable brands with a brand value of $461.1 billion. The company saw a 35% rise in its brand value mainly because of the growth of its cloud services, software products and progress in artificial intelligence.

Google:

Google is ranked as the third most valuable brand in the world with its brand now worth $413.0 billion.

This rise is mainly due to Google's strong leadership in areas like online advertising, search engine service and artificial intelligence due to which the company remains a global leader in the digital world.

Amazon:

Amazon holds the fourth position among the world's most valuable brands with a brand value of $356.4 billion.

This growth in mainly comes from the continued success of its online shopping platform, cloud computing services like AWS and advanced delivery and logistics systems.

Walmart:

Walmart ranks as the fifth most valuable brand in the world, with a brand value of $137.2 billion.

This major growth is due to Walmart's efforts to expand its online and digital services and making its supply chain stronger.

Other brands that made it into the top 10:

Samsung Group-$110.6 billion

TikTok-$105.8 billion

Facebook-$91.5 billion

NVIDIA-$87.9 billion

The State Grid Corporation of China-$85.6 billion

