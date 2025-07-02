Google uses Doodle to promote ‘AI Mode:’ What is it?

Google's AI Mode offers the company’s chatbot-like experience for complex user questions

Google is now providing the latest artificial intelligence (AI)-powered search feature. It is programmed to offer conversational responses to complex questions.

The Alphabet-owned firm stated that its AI Mode can assess information from different sources to provide comprehensive, multi-faceted answers, enabling a deeper exploration of topics and follow-up questions.

It lets users ask AI Mode questions using text, voice or images.

Google’s Chrome browser landing pages and shows an animated image that launched AI mode when tapped.

The doodle image also has a share button.

By promoting AI Mode on the Google Doodle, the Alphabet-owned firm exposed a variety of users to its recently introduced feature, aiming to outdo its competitors such as ChatGPT, Anthropic, Claude and Perplexity AI.

According to a Google spokesperson, the promotion of AI Mode on Doodle is “just a fun promo.”

AI Mode offers the company’s chatbot-like experience for complex user questions. It started showcasing AI Mode alongside its search results page in March.

“Search whatever’s on your mind and get AI-powered responses,” the product description reads when clicked from the home page.

AI Mode is powered by Google’s flagship AI model, Gemini, which has been available across US users since its launch.

