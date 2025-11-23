Instagram restricts hashtags limit to just 3: Report

Instagram have reportedly brought a major change of restricting captions to just three hashtags for a few accounts.
The update has baffled creators, brands, and social media managers who depend on hashtags to boost engagement and attract a broader audience.
Initially reported by users on Reddit and X, where users shared screenshots of a notification appearing during upload: “You can only add 3 hashtags to your caption.”
Numerous accounts can still use nearly 30 hashtags per post, others are now being capped at three, indicating that the company is running a test before a wider rollout.
Experts stated that this transition aligns with the company’s growing focus on search-based discovery and content quality.
By restricting hashtags count, the company could be trying to curb spam and “hashtag stuffing.”
Limiting captions to three hashtags let creators select only the most relevant keywords and write stronger, more SEO-friendly captions to enhance engagement.
If this change expands globally, it could significantly enhance content strategies. With less hashtags allowed, posts might appear in fewer hashtag feeds, minimising organic reach — especially for smaller accounts.
As a result, creators will be required to depend on descriptive captions, relevant keywords, and high-quality content.