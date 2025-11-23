Sci-Tech

Instagram restricts hashtags limit to just 3: Report

The update has baffled creators, brands, and social media managers who depend on hashtags to boost engagement

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • |
Instagram restricts hashtags limit to just 3: Report
Instagram restricts hashtags limit to just 3: Report

Instagram have reportedly brought a major change of restricting captions to just three hashtags for a few accounts.

The update has baffled creators, brands, and social media managers who depend on hashtags to boost engagement and attract a broader audience.

Initially reported by users on Reddit and X, where users shared screenshots of a notification appearing during upload: “You can only add 3 hashtags to your caption.”

Numerous accounts can still use nearly 30 hashtags per post, others are now being capped at three, indicating that the company is running a test before a wider rollout.

Experts stated that this transition aligns with the company’s growing focus on search-based discovery and content quality.

By restricting hashtags count, the company could be trying to curb spam and “hashtag stuffing.”

Limiting captions to three hashtags let creators select only the most relevant keywords and write stronger, more SEO-friendly captions to enhance engagement.

If this change expands globally, it could significantly enhance content strategies. With less hashtags allowed, posts might appear in fewer hashtag feeds, minimising organic reach — especially for smaller accounts.

As a result, creators will be required to depend on descriptive captions, relevant keywords, and high-quality content.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

iOS 26.2 to bring THESE significant upgrades next month

iOS 26.2 to bring THESE significant upgrades next month
iOS 26.2 is scheduled to be launched next month, following the beta testing for a few weeks

Spotify launches 'Import Your Music' feature for mobile users

Spotify launches 'Import Your Music' feature for mobile users
Users will be able to access the recently launched tool directly inside Spotify, ensuring an intuitive and seamless user experience

X introduces ‘About this account’ feature to users’ profiles

X introduces ‘About this account’ feature to users’ profiles
X aims to minimise bot activity and inauthentic engagement with the recently launched feature

SpaceX’s upgraded Starship blasts during testing phase

SpaceX’s upgraded Starship blasts during testing phase
SpaceX stated the incident occurred during 'gas system pressure testing' and confirmed no injuries

Chinese humanoid robot sets Guinness record after completing 106 km walk

Chinese humanoid robot sets Guinness record after completing 106 km walk
The robot completed the route while remaining fully operational, thanks to Agibot’s rapid hot-swap battery system

OpenAI rolls out group chats for ChatGPT users worldwide

OpenAI rolls out group chats for ChatGPT users worldwide
ChatGPT users on Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans can now access the group chats feature

Is PlayStation Store down? Users report widespread outage

Is PlayStation Store down? Users report widespread outage
The PlayStation Store outage comes at an unfortunate time as the holiday season approaches

Perplexity rolls out Comet AI browser for Android users

Perplexity rolls out Comet AI browser for Android users
The Comet browser is particularly designed to streamline how people browse and read information online

WhatsApp releases Instagram-Notes like feature

WhatsApp releases Instagram-Notes like feature
The latest feature can be used to share the recent updates in your life, and serve as a conversation starter

Elon Musk says 'I'm fat' after Grok AI declares him greatest human in history

Elon Musk says 'I'm fat' after Grok AI declares him greatest human in history
Grok AI is not hiding its favouritism towards its owner, Elon Musk, after crowning him an exemplary individual

Google launches advanced Nano Banana Pro, newest image generation tool

Google launches advanced Nano Banana Pro, newest image generation tool
Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers can use the Nano Banana Pro in Search’s AI Mode

TikTok rolls out Time and Well-Being feature to boost users' mental health

TikTok rolls out Time and Well-Being feature to boost users' mental health
TikTok aims to make wellness practices interactive while balancing their digital life with new update