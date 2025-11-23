iOS 26.2 to bring THESE significant upgrades next month

iOS 26.2 is scheduled to be launched next month, following the beta testing for a few weeks.
Following are a few anticipated features coming with the significant update:
Automatically created chapters in Apple Podcasts
Podcasts chapters simplify it for users to jump between segments for better comprehension of an episode’s structure.
While only a few creators manually add them, iOS 26.2 uses Apple Intelligence to automatically generate chapters for all podcasts.
The app generates transcripts, and now it uses those to build chapter lists.
New "Urgent" option in Reminders
Apple continues enhancing the Reminders app, and this update adds a highly-anticipated and most useful feature. When a reminder has its due time, users can also mark it as Urgent.
Rather than a normal notification, the reminder triggers a full alarm, which is similar to a wake-up alert, that keeps sounding until you stop or snooze it.
Once you stop the alarm, it leaves the task visible on the Lock Screen, and a Live Activity keeps it in view till its completion.
Apple News navigation improvements
Apple News is now much more than adding recipes, puzzles, news, and audio.
iOS 26.2 will reportedly update the layout with quick-access links to Sports, Puzzles, Politics, and Food at the top of the Today tab, simplifying it for users to browse content.