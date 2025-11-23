Spotify launches 'Import Your Music' feature for mobile users 

Spotify is simplifying for users to bring their playlists over from other streaming services with the launch of "Import Your Music" feature.
The Swedish-music streaming giant has brought a built-in playlist transfer tool to its mobile app, incorporating directly with TuneMyMusic.
This feature allows users to import playlists from platforms such as Tidal, YouTube Music, Qobuz, Beatport, and even Napster.
TuneMyMusic is one of those services that support playlist transfers, alongside Soundiiz and SongShift.
While anyone could previously access these third-party services, numerous limit transfers on their free tiers.
Moving playlists via Spotify’s official incorporation unlocks a full, premium transfer experience for free. Apple is also providing a similar advantage for users switching to its platform.
Availability
Spotify has launched a new import option for its mobile app. Users will be able to access the tool directly inside Spotify, ensuring an intuitive and seamless user experience.
This significant move comes amid mounting competition among streaming platforms for subscribers. With playlist portability becoming an extremely important feature, Spotify’s latest addition could captivate users considering a switch from other services.