Google’s customisable Gemini chatbots now available in Docs, Sheets, and Gmail

Google is simplifying for users to receive specific Gemini tasks done on Workspace apps by bringing Gems directly in the side panel of Google Docs, Drive, Gmail, Sheets, and Slides.

Since last year, Gems have been accessible on the Gemini app and website. They are custom variants of Gemini, allowing users to create certain tasks efficiently.

Now, Gems created or accessible in your Gemini account will appear into the side panel of Workspace apps, enabling users to use the custom chatbots within the app.

In Workspace apps, users can now:

  1. Use a copywriting Gem to generate posts and content tailored to your audience, pre-loaded into the Gem.
  2. Create a Gem assisting users with sales interactions that is based on data for a certain company or industry.
  3. Use an "assistant gem" tailored to your job role to offer more relevant summaries for you and content for internal communications.

In addition, Gems in the side pane will also be capable of using Workspace functions such as files, folders, and more, Google stated.

Availability

Google’s recnetly launched feature is currently accessible for Google Workspace customers who have access to Gemini in the side panel and Gems in the Gemini app.

