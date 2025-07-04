Threads’ latest ‘DMs’ feature sparks mixed reactions from users

Threads’ latest ‘DMs’ feature sparks mixed reactions from users
Threads’ latest ‘DMs’ feature sparks mixed reactions from users

Threads launched the direct messaging (DMs) feature earlier this week, calling it the company’s “most requested feature.”

However, the feature has sparked immense backlash, as women argue that there must be a new way to opt out of DMs entirely, as it currently offers no way to disable it.

Although DMs are a part of other social networks similar to Threads, such as X (formerly Twitter), Bluesky, Mastodon, and others, Threads has still distinguished itself from these platforms by excluding DMs.

“I don’t want to receive DMs. How do I shut this thing off? I ask on behalf of all women,” a user wrote under Instagram chief Adam Mosseri’s announcement post.

By design, only accounts you follow can start a conversion. If you unfollow anyone, their access will be removed; a full block eliminates contact across both Threads and Instagram.

However, critics, primarily women, have expressed concerns about harassment, mentioning that it can come from users you once followed, and uninterrupted bot or spam attempts could still be alarming.

Notably, Meta has still not indicated plans for an opt-out switch, leaving critics feeling trapped by a service they previously enjoyed, particularly because it lacked private messaging.

Read more : Sci-Tech
Apple to bring larger battery in iPhone 17 Pro Max than its predecessor: Report
Apple to bring larger battery in iPhone 17 Pro Max than its predecessor: Report
Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max model to feature 5,000 mAh battery, marking a significant upgrade from its predecessor
Google’s customisable Gemini chatbots now available in Docs, Sheets, and Gmail
Google’s customisable Gemini chatbots now available in Docs, Sheets, and Gmail
The latest feature is currently accessible for Google Workspace customers who have access to Gemini in the side panel
Google minimises Pixel 6a battery life with significant Android 16 update
Google minimises Pixel 6a battery life with significant Android 16 update
The update will allow critical battery management features on the Pixel 6a
Amazon set to phase out ‘Freevee’ streaming service in August
Amazon set to phase out ‘Freevee’ streaming service in August
Amazon's complete catalogue will be incorporated into Prime Video, including series, Freevee Originals, and more
OpenAI to shut down its operations this week
OpenAI to shut down its operations this week
OpenAI is providing a compulsory, paid week-long break to minimise burnout among employees who work for 70-80 hours every week
Google rolls out Veo 3 to all Pro Gemini subscribers worldwide
Google rolls out Veo 3 to all Pro Gemini subscribers worldwide
Google's most advanced AI video model has been announced for users all over the world
OpenAI denies partnership with Robinhood for stock tokens
OpenAI denies partnership with Robinhood for stock tokens
The tech giant has advised customer to be careful as it denies any affiliation with the stock tokens by Robinhood
Microsoft announces largest layoff in years with 9,000 global job cuts
Microsoft announces largest layoff in years with 9,000 global job cuts
Tech giant Microsoft announces layoffs of 4% of global workforce in ongoing organisational changes
Honor unveils ‘world’s thinnest’ foldable Magic V5
Honor unveils ‘world’s thinnest’ foldable Magic V5
Honor Magic V5 is packed with a 5,820mAh battery, coupled with up to 16GB of RAM
Google uses Doodle to promote ‘AI Mode:’ What is it?
Google uses Doodle to promote ‘AI Mode:’ What is it?
Google's AI Mode offers the company’s chatbot-like experience for complex user questions
Google Photos receives Photo view with light mode and improved menus
Google Photos receives Photo view with light mode and improved menus
With this design update, Google brings a lighter look, smoother controls, simplified access to details for iOS users
Meta adds game changing AI features to WhatsApp Business
Meta adds game changing AI features to WhatsApp Business
WhatsApp Business launches key AI features to make the messaging platform more profitable