Threads’ latest ‘DMs’ feature sparks mixed reactions from users

Threads launched the direct messaging (DMs) feature earlier this week, calling it the company’s “most requested feature.”
However, the feature has sparked immense backlash, as women argue that there must be a new way to opt out of DMs entirely, as it currently offers no way to disable it.
Although DMs are a part of other social networks similar to Threads, such as X (formerly Twitter), Bluesky, Mastodon, and others, Threads has still distinguished itself from these platforms by excluding DMs.
“I don’t want to receive DMs. How do I shut this thing off? I ask on behalf of all women,” a user wrote under Instagram chief Adam Mosseri’s announcement post.
By design, only accounts you follow can start a conversion. If you unfollow anyone, their access will be removed; a full block eliminates contact across both Threads and Instagram.
However, critics, primarily women, have expressed concerns about harassment, mentioning that it can come from users you once followed, and uninterrupted bot or spam attempts could still be alarming.
Notably, Meta has still not indicated plans for an opt-out switch, leaving critics feeling trapped by a service they previously enjoyed, particularly because it lacked private messaging.