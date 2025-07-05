Most expensive US tourist destination reveal: Aspen wins crown

A surprising new study of the most expensive tourist destinations in America flew right over New York City, in fact it did not even make it to top five.
The report, published by GOBankingRates, took 91 popular spots from coast to coast, then ranked the 55 priciest in order.
Aspen, Colo, home to famous celebrities ranging from newlyweds Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez to Justin and Hailey Bieber is the priciest destination of America.
According to the study, a three-day trip to Aspen for two adults would cost $2,708. Airfare would make up the bulk of that cost, at more than $1,300 on average, while hotels would cost about $791 for three nights, and meals in mid-range to inexpensive restaurants, including domestic beers, would be around $510.
The second spendiest spot was another celeb hotspot, Santa Barbara, California, where a three-day trip for two would cost about $2,446.
Anchorage, AK ,a popular urban jumping off point for exploring the wilds of the 49th state, came in third, while well-heeled summer town Bar Harbor, Me., came in fourth. Fairbanks, AK, an Arctic-adjacent magnet for adventurers, came in fifth.