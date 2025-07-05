UK Weather: Third heatwave in month could hit by mid-July

UK might face another period of extremely hot weather around mid-July.
This would be third time in just one month that the country experiences a heatwave.
The last two weekends of June were already extremely hot which was also the hottest June ever recorded in England.
Met Office meteorologist Zoe Hutin said in a statement, noting, "Whilst it is difficult this far ahead to determine exactly how hot things could get next week and weekend, there is the potential that some parts of the country could reach heatwave criteria," as per Sky News.
As per the reports, on July 9, the temperature in the southeast of the UK are likely to go up to the high 20s in Celsius and on July 10, it might even reach low 30s.
The hot weather is expected to last into the weekend as a high-pressure system is moving in from the west.
As this system spreads across the southern part of the UK, it will bring warm air from the Atlantic Ocean and the Azores causing the temperatures to remain high.
According to Hutin, the southern and eastern parts of the UK are most likely to experience continuous hot weather which could turn into another heatwave.
Beside this, temperature this weekend and early next week will not be as high as they have been recently as "cloudier skies prevailing and bringing spells of rain at times, especially for western areas," with yellow weather warning for some parts of Scotland.