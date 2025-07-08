Elon Musk's ex Grimes slams social media, calls X 'poison'

Elon Musk's ex, Grimes, returned to social media to slam multiple platforms, including X, which is owned by the billionaire.
On Monday, July 7, the Genesis crooner, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, penned on her X account that her return to social media has made it "clear that this place - and all of these places - are a poison - a prison of utterly short form deep sounding nonsense attached to no one that ur brain will discard imaging its learning."
"The entire thing is a theatre. A shitty pale simulacra of a life," she concluded.
The social media hiatus was seemingly for a few months, as Grimes shared similar thoughts in April, when she noted, "I think it's very unhealthy to be on social media, it feels like a ghost town of depression, bitterness..."
A month earlier, the Oblivion singer shared that she had been diagnosed with ADHD and autism, expressing relief that she dealt with some of her early childhood symptoms in a time without social media.
Grimes and Elon were romantically associated since 2018 and shared an on-again, off-again relationship until 2023.
They share three children together: X Æ A-Xii, 4, daughter Exa Dark Sideræl, 3, and son Techno Mechanicus, 3.
The 37-year-old singer previously also expressed her disappointment with Tesla's founder's decision to take their eldest son to the Oval Office back in February, a move that drew media attention to the four-year-old.
Grimes also revealed to a fan query about new music that she has been working "very, very hard" and that it will be coming soon.