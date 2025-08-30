Home / World

Disneyland tourist dies after collapsing on Frozen Ever After ride

The Frozen Ever After ride is a newly added attraction to Disneyland Hong Kong and is one of the most calm boat ride

Disneyland tourist dies after collapsing on Frozen Ever After ride

A 53-year-old tourist from the Philippines passed away after fainting on a Frozen Ever After ride at Disneyland in Hong Kong.

Reports revealed that he was riding with his wife, who realized something was wrong during the slow-moving boat ride and informed the staff as soon as the ride ended and returned to the dock.

Medical staff tried to save the man's life by performing CPR in front of other visitors after he collapsed on the ride but was later confirmed dead at the hospital.

Hong Kong Disneyland is one of the most visited tourist destinations in the region, welcoming millions of guests each year. 

The Frozen Ever After ride is a newly added attraction to Disneyland Hong Kong and is one of the most calm boat ride that is considered safe and suitable for visitors of all ages including children and families.

His wife confirmed to the police that he had been undergoing treatment for heart disease and high blood pressure for more than 10 years.

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort said, “The resort deeply regrets the passing of the guest and will do its utmost to provide necessary assistance to his family.”

They added, “The initial investigation has shown the incident is not related to ride safety.”

Additionally, when the tourist collapsed, the ride itself was functioning normally and no technical issues were found to have caused the incident.

