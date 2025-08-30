Frank Camacho, pioneer Mexican-American TV anchor dies at 75

Home / World

Frank Camacho, a well-known TV news anchor in Arizona has passed away at the age of 75 after battling prostate cancer.

Camacho was recognized as a pioneer in journalism and was one of the first Mexican-American new anchors to appear on television in the Phoenix area.

He had a successful career in journalism, starting in local radio, working briefly at the Phoenix Chamber of Commerce and then moving to TV where he reported for KPHO and later became a weekend anchor at Channel 3.

Camacho also interviews President Gerald Ford and Barack Obama.

"Frank was a respected journalist known for his objective, intelligent, and witty style," his family said on Facebook.

The statement added, "While he interviewed numerous dignitaries, including U.S. Presidents Gerald Ford and Barack Obama, his favorite interviews were always with the everyday people of Arizona."

After retiring from television in 2012, Camacho worked as the communications director for the Arizona Democratic Party.

His family said that outside of his career, he was deeply committed to social justice.

The family's statement added, "He cherished every moment with his family, creating a legacy of love and treasured memories that will live on in the hearts of his loved ones."

Camacho is survived by his wife Margie Camacho, their six children and 10 grandchildren.

