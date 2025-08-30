'Is Trump dead?’ Rumours debunked as president spotted with granddaughter

Donald Trump put all the rumours about his death to rest as he was seen going to play golf with his granddaughter Kai.
This comes after several rumours has been spreading on social media claiming that US President has died with the hashtag #whereistrump.
On Saturday, August 30 at around 8:45 am, Trump was seen leaving the White House wearing his casual golf clothes including black pants, a white polo shirt and his red MAGA hat, reported DailyMail.
People were worried because he hadn't been seen in public since a long meeting earlier in the week and had no scheduled events over the weekend.
False rumours about Trump's health grew even stronger after Vice President JD Vance said he was prepared to take over if something terrible happened to Trump.
These rumours were further fuelled by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, who without any proof, claimed that Trump was in serious health crisis and also asked people to pray for him.
Since taking office in January, it revealed last month that he has chronic venous insufficiency, which is a common vein problem where blood doesn't flow properly through the veins, a common and not life-threatening vein condition.